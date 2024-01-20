Top 5 defensive plays from Rams' 2023 season: Timely sacks from rookies, impressive interceptions and more 

As we continue our wrap up of the 2023 season, theRams.com will look back on the top five offensive plays and top five defensive plays by the team.

Here's the best of the defense:

5) DE Desjuan Johnson's strip-sack vs. 49ers in Week 18

Johnson knocked the ball loose from quarterback Sam Darnold, and rookie teammate Byron Young jumped on it to clinch this win that helped maintain possession of the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

4) DT Aaron Donald's tackle for loss vs. Cardinals in Week 6

Donald got into the backfield, then spun then-Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs to the ground in jaw-dropping succession.

3) DB Ahkello Witherspoon's interception vs. Eagles

The combination of Witherspoon tracking the deep ball by Jalen Hurts while also managing to keep both feet in bounds as he completed the pick made this an impressive one by Witherspoon.

2) Young's strip-sack vs. Cardinals in Week 12

Six weeks before Johnson's, Young had one of his own against the Cardinals, showcasing his speed on his way to creating the takeaway.

1) Witherspoon's interception vs. Bengals