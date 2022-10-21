Top Five plays from Rams defense from first six weeks of 2022 season

With the Rams at their bye week, it's time to look back on the team's top plays from the first six weeks of the 2022 season.
Here are the top five plays by Los Angeles' defense so far:
5) S Nick Scott endzone interception vs. Panthers
With the Panthers threatening to make it a one-possession game late in the fourth quarter, Scott was there in the nick of time, hauling in Panthers quarterback Jacob Eason's pass that deflected off of Rams linebacker Ernest Jones' hands for the game-clinching pick.
4) DL Aaron Donald sack vs. Cardinals
By successfully getting to one of the fastest and most agile quarterbacks in the NFL, Donald in turn became the fastest defensive tackle in NFL history to reach 100 career sacks.
3) DB Jalen Ramsey tackle for loss (and big hit) on RB Christian McCaffrey vs. Panthers
McCaffrey's agility makes him one of the toughest running backs to tackle in pace, but that was not the case here for Ramsey, who was reading quarterback P.J. Walker's eyes the entire way as he quickly passed the ball to McCaffrey. McCaffrey was then met abruptly by Ramsey for the third-down tackle for loss.
2) DB Cobie Durant interception vs. Falcons
Not only did Durant notch his first career sack, he also got his first career pick in this game by hauling in Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's pass that was juggled by running back Cordarrelle Patterson. Durant almost made it to the endzone, too, but got tripped up by Mariota toward the end of his return.
1) Ramsey endzone interception vs. Falcons
Ramsey mossed Falcons receiver Bryan Edwards in the endzone to make this game-clinching interception in the Rams' 31-27 win over the Falcons.