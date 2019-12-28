Top four wins in the Coliseum's last four years

Just Fumble Already!

My nomination for mind-boggling NFL stat of the year is the fact that Murray has yet to lose a fumble in 591 combined pass and rush attempts. He's only put three footballs on the ground through 15 games.

He could become the first NFL rookie quarterback to start all 16 games without losing a fumble.

…or Aaron Donald could strip sack him on the opening drive and Dante Fowler could scoop and score. Just saying.

Pass Rushing For The Record

Chandler Jones is coming off another NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor for his four-sack performance in Seattle. His season total is 19, which puts him in a position very similar to where Aaron Donald stood at the end of his 2018 masterpiece – within long striking distance of Michael Strahan's (diluted) sack record of 22.5.

Earlier this month, Rams offensive tackles Andrew Whitworth and Bobby Evans silenced Jones in Glendale. It was the NFL sack leader's second-lowest game grade of the season, according to Pro Football Focus. Can they keep him out of the sack column again?

Fitz's Finale?

Three years ago, in Week 17 at the Coliseum, Larry Fitzgerald caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Carson Palmer in the fourth quarter of a blowout victory over the Rams.

I watched closely as Fitz kept the football and took it with him to the sideline for safekeeping. There had been reports that he was considering retirement (as any 33-year-old receiver would). It felt like a perfect high note on which to finish.

Since then, all he's done is catch 249 more passes for 2,649 additional yards and tacked on 16 receiving touchdowns to his career total.

So if this is Fitzgerald's final game, I'll be honored to witness it in person. But there's absolutely zero chance I'll believe he's retiring until he holds that press conference.

Around the Horns, For the Last Time

As for which Rams could be playing their last game in Royal & Yellow?

Aside from Donald and Jared Goff, it could be the hurrah in Horns for just about anyone. Such is life in the NFL, especially entering an offseason like 2020, where difficult business decisions have to be made.

In the vicinity of potential retirement, the candidates would include Matthews, Eric Weddle, and Andrew Whitworth, though the 38-year-old left tackle has indicated he may not be done yet.

And that group represents one of the primary reasons why Sean McVay has such regrets about not making the playoffs.

"You care so much about the whole team. But it's guys (like them)… that are on the latter half of their career, that you want to work so hard to try to help them achieve a certain level of success," the head coach told us this week.

"It's especially those guys in particular that just make you sick that we don't get a chance to compete afterwards and see these guys get an opportunity to go compete for a championship. Those are things that'll really eat at me for a long, long time."

As for the contractual category, high profile free-agents-to-be include Michael Brockers, Cory Littleton, Dante Fowler, and Greg Zuerlein. It's a virtual certainly that not all of them will be on the sidelines of SoFi Stadium next September.

Everyone mentioned here – along with the rest of the roster – has my admiration and appreciation for all they have given the Rams organization and fan base, both on and off the field.

Goodbye, Bruce

There are certain people so uniquely suited for their roles that you cannot imagine an operation working without them.

When that individual is quite literally the Director of Operations, the concern over replacing him is surely multiplied tenfold.

Bruce Warwick is leaving the Rams to pursue a new opportunity with the Florida State football program. And while I should be happy for him, his wife, and their sons, I'm too selfish to get there until at least 2020.

The players in the weight room have nothing on the heavy lifting that Bruce and his team do daily, for a fraction of the glory. The scope of their responsibilities would be overwhelming, if not for the relative ease with which they pull it off, season after season, unfailing in their attention to detail.

Thank you, Bruce.