 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams home opener vs. Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 2

Sep 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM
Author Image
Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, therams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there on Sunday, Sept. 20 about your Los Angeles Rams before their Week 2 game against the New York Giants on Monday Night football at 5:15 p.m. PT.

260920_TRNWeek2_16x9

Experts make their predictions for Week 2

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Giants:

  • All five NFL.com analysts picked the Rams to beat the Giants. Read why Bobby Kownack picked the Rams here.
  • Seven of eight Sports Illustrated staffers picked the Rams to win against the Giants. All of their Week 2 predictions can be seen here.
  • Nine of 11 ESPN experts chose the Rams to come out on top on Monday night. Picks for every game can be viewed here.

Related Links

Preview coverage from therams.com

Other preview coverage heading into Week 2

Related Content

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 1 in Australia

A look at som of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Thursday, Sept. 10, prior to Week 1

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Jan. 24, prior to the NFC Championship Game.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Bears in the divisional round

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Jan. 17, prior to the divisional round.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Panthers in the Wild Card round

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Friday, Jan. 9, prior to the Wild Card round.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams vs. Cardinals in Week 18

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Jan. 3, prior to Week 18.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Falcons on Monday Night Football in Week 17

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Sunday, Dec. 28, prior to Week 17.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 16

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Thursday, Dec. 18, prior to Week 16.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams vs. Lions in Week 15

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Dec. 13, prior to Week 15.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Cardinals in Week 14

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Dec. 6, prior to Week 14.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Panthers in Week 13

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Nov. 29, prior to Week 13.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams vs. Buccaneers in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Nov. 22, prior to Week 12.

Advertising