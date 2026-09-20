Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams home opener vs. Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 2

Throughout the regular season, therams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there on Sunday, Sept. 20 about your Los Angeles Rams before their Week 2 game against the New York Giants on Monday Night football at 5:15 p.m. PT.
Experts make their predictions for Week 2
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Giants:
- All five NFL.com analysts picked the Rams to beat the Giants. Read why Bobby Kownack picked the Rams here.
- Seven of eight Sports Illustrated staffers picked the Rams to win against the Giants. All of their Week 2 predictions can be seen here.
- Nine of 11 ESPN experts chose the Rams to come out on top on Monday night. Picks for every game can be viewed here.
Preview coverage from therams.com
- Stu Jackson on cornerback Trent McDuffie making his home opening debut close to friends and family
- "While there's lots of excitement amongst McDuffie and his fiancée's families, McDuffie is staying focused on the present and doesn't want to think too far ahead about what it will feel like seeing them in the crowd as he comes out of the tunnel Monday night." - Jackson
- Stu Jackson on defensive end Aaron Donald announcing his intent to play in his first game back with the Rams
- "I know I ain't played in two years, but being back around, I feel like I was just here last year. So time flies by so fast, man, and I kind of forget that I didn't play football in two years." - Donald
- Zach Edwards on the Rams interior offensive line looking to reach midseason form as quickly as possible
- "The more continuity, the less hesitation. Less hesitation, the better you play." - offensive lineman Kevin Dotson
- Zach Edwards on running back Blake Corum only looking to get better after his offseason workouts and an efficient Week 1
- "I consider myself an explosive back. I can hit the hole pretty quick, and so once I get to that second, third level, it's up to me to turn a 10-yard run into a 40, 50-yard run." - Corum
Other preview coverage heading into Week 2
- Orange County Register's Benjamin Royer on head coach Sean McVay and the Rams moving past Week 1 with a short memory
- "You're a fool if you think that's what its going to look like every single week." - wide receiver Davante Adams
- The Athletic's Nate Atkins on Donald planning to make his debut in Week 2
- "Whatever happens, I'm just going to have to play my game and just do what I can do." - Donald
- The Associated Press' Dan Greenspan on how the Rams and the Giants matchup
- "How do we string together positive plays, both in the run and the pass together? And that's what good offenses do, and that's what we're striving to do." - McVay