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Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 1 in Australia

Sep 10, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, therams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there on Thursday, Sept. 10 about your Los Angeles Rams before their Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia at 5:35 p.m. PT Thursday.

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Experts make their predictions for Week 1

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-49ers:

  • Three of five NFL.com analysts picked the Rams to beat the 49ers here.
  • Six of eight Sports Illustrated staffers picked the Rams to win against the 49ers. All of their Week 1 predictions can be seen here.
  • Five of nine ESPN experts who responded chose the Rams to come out on top on Thursday. Picks for every game can be viewed here.

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Preview coverage from therams.com

  • Stu Jackson on Kam Curl's versatility and growth as a player and leader
    • "He's been our silent leader, so to speak. He's just one of the most consistent guys you'll ever be around. He's a leader on the field. Guys look up to him, the way he plays, the way he communicates. He can do a lot of different things for us. We're really excited to have him." - Defensive coordinator Chris Shula
  • Stu Jackson on Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams building their connection
    • "Familiarity, nor past performance, are always indicators of future success, but this summer has offered proof that the quarterback and receiver can pick up where they left off." - Jackson
  • Zach Edwards on Tutu Atwell coming back to his "other home"
    • "I'm happy (the Dolphins) gave me the opportunity to be a part of the organization. (Los Angeles) is my home, too. It felt great down (in Miami), and it was a good experience and I'll be back down there soon during the offseason. Overall, was just happy to be home, and now I'm back to my other home." - Atwell
  • Zach Edwards on the "core four" safeties returning for a third-consecutive year
    • "We laugh, have a great time, even off the field too. It's been great having those guys around me and just seeing them thrive in not only in this organization, but in life in general." - Safety Quentin Lake

Other preview coverage heading into Week 1

  • The Athletic's Nate Atkins on how the Rams, head coach Sean McVay are placing an emphasis on special teams
    • "To me, every season's different. Every team is different. Every game is different. It's a new season, and I'm coming in here with a clean slate for all the personnel on the roster of the guys that turned over." - Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone
  • ESPN's Sarah Bishop on Myles Garrett and his impact on the Rams culture, even from the sideline
    • "By trading for Garrett, the Rams added not only the NFL's best defensive player last season, but another leader on defense. When he arrived in Los Angeles, he knew the team had an established culture, and he wasn't trying to 'force' himself 'on anyone or try to take over a group.'" - Bishop
  • Orange County Register's Benjamin Royer on McVay talking about the Rams' travel plans to Australia
    • "What I think is the most important thing is, is we make decisions that we feel like are with the players' best interest. And that'll guide every approach. I understand the narratives … I get it. I understand. I think that's just part of the nature, but what you have to do is be able to separate the actual result for what is actually sound in terms of your process. I'm comfortable with that. That's the world that we live in." - McVay

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