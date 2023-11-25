Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cardinals in Week 12

Nov 25, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Nov. 25 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 12

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cardinals:

  • Three of NFL.com's five experts have the Cardinals defeating the Rams. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
  • Six of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 12 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 20-17, while Seth Walder predicted the Cardinals to win 27-24. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

Related Content

news

Derion Kendrick makes most of return to starting lineup

In a backup role against the Packers, Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick capitalized on being a starter again with his first career interception against the Seahawks.
news

Injury Report 11/24: Quentin Lake out for Week 12 at Cardinals; Ben Skowronek questionable; Cooper Kupp will play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
news

Kyren Williams returns as Rams & Cardinals battle in the desert | Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long highlight's the significance of Kyren Williams' return to the Rams backfield, outlines the challenges Kyler Murray presents to opposing defenses, and lays out what L.A. needs to do to claim back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris, Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp preview Week 12 at Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. 
news

Ethan Evans named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11

Rams rookie punter Ethan Evans' performance against the Seahawks in Week 11 has earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week recognition. 
news

Jordan Fuller is Rams' 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee

Rams defensive back Jordan Fuller has been nominated as the team's candidate for this year's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 12

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Rams DB Ahkello Witherspoon on the experience gained throughout his career & the leadership role he has taken on in his first season in Horns | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 110

On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams defensive back  Ahkello Witherspoon talks about the experience gained throughout his career & the leadership role he has taken on with the Rams.
news

First Look: Rams head to Arizona to take on Cardinals in Week 12

An early preview of Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. 
news

McVay: Cooper Kupp day-to-day with lateral ankle sprain; running back Kyren Williams to return this week vs. Cardinals

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Cooper Kupp, running back Kyren Williams and other players coming out of Sunday's Week 11 game against the Seahawks. 
news

Lucas Havrisik gets first game-winning field goal in Rams' win over Seahawks

Appearing in his third NFL game, Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik notched his first career game-winning field goal. 
