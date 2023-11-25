Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cardinals in Week 12

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Nov. 25 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 12
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cardinals:
- Three of NFL.com's five experts have the Cardinals defeating the Rams. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
- Six of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 12 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 20-17, while Seth Walder predicted the Cardinals to win 27-24. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on the Rams' young defense keeping Los Angeles in games.
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on WR Puka Nacua's physical playing style and what he and the Rams are learning from it as the season goes on.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue on how DT Aaron Donald's relentlessness, creativity begins in practice (subscription required to read).
- Adam Grosbard of the L.A. Daily News on DB Derion Kendrick keeping his resolve to step up when the Rams needed him.