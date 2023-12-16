Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Commanders

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Dec. 16 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 15
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Commanders:
- All of NFL.com's five experts have the Rams defeating the Commanders. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
- All of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 15 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 33-19, while Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 34-30. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on WR Cooper Kupp getting healthy at just the right time for the Rams
- Adam Grosbard of the L.A. Daily News on rookie TE Davis Allen being ready for his moment
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on QB Matthew Stafford having the Rams believing they can win any game
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue on the performances of Stafford, WR Puka Nacua and the Rams' special teams in her Three Rams Things (subscription required to read)