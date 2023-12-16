Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Commanders

Dec 16, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Dec. 16 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 15

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Commanders:

  • All of NFL.com's five experts have the Rams defeating the Commanders. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
  • All of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 15 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 33-19, while Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 34-30. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

Related Content

news

Injury Report 12/15: Rob Havenstein and Tutu Atwell questionable for Week 15 vs. Commanders; Tyler Higbee carries no injury designation

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 15 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium.
news

Rams & Commanders battle in the first of two crucial, late-season games at SoFi Stadium | Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long looks ahead to the first of two pivotal home matchups in five days, goes into detail about just how impressive Matthew Stafford's recent play has been, and explains how the Los Angeles Rams defense will look to attack Commanders quarterback Sam Howell and a pass happy Washington offense.
news

'He's played like Matthew': Stafford returning to form at right time for Rams

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been playing his best football of the season over the last four games. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris, Chase Blackburn and Cooper Kupp preview Week 15 vs. Commanders

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Week 15 press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Commanders at SoFi Stadium.
news

Demarcus Robinson enjoying chance to contribute in meaningful way for Rams

Competing to make the roster during training camp, Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is now making an impact during a critical stretch of the season. 
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Washington Commanders: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 15 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams vs. Commanders on Sunday, December 17, 2023. 
news

Rams WR Demarcus Robinson on the impact he is making down the stretch & what sets QB Matthew Stafford apart | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 113

On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson talks about the impact he is making down the stretch & quarterback Matthew Stafford's elite abilities that set him apart.
news

Rams sign long snapper Carson Tinker

The Los Angeles Rams have signed long snapper Carson Tinker to their active roster. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 15

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 15 matchup with the Washington Commanders. 
news

First Look: Rams host Commanders at SoFi Stadium in Week 15

An early preview of Sunday's Week 15 regular season game between the Rams and the Commanders at SoFi Stadium. 
news

McVay: Hunter Long suffered season-ending MCL injury vs. Ravens, plus updates on Rob Havenstein, Tutu Atwell, Alex Ward, Ben Skowronek and Quentin Lake

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on tight end Hunter Long, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, wide receiver Tutu Atwell, long snapper Alex Ward, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and defensive back Quentin Lake coming out of Sunday's Week 14 game against the Ravens.
