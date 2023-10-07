Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Eagles in Week 5

Oct 07, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 7 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 5

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Eagles:

  • Four of NFL.com's five experts have the Eagles defeating the Rams. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
  • Six of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Eagles to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 5 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Eagles to win 34-31, while Seth Walder predicted the Eagles to win 30-23. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

