Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Eagles in Week 5

Experts make their predictions for Week 5
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Eagles:
- Four of NFL.com's five experts have the Eagles defeating the Rams. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
- Six of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Eagles to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 5 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Eagles to win 34-31, while Seth Walder predicted the Eagles to win 30-23. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on how Aaron Donald and the Rams defense are preparing for the Eagles' signature short-yardage play
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue and Ted Nguyen on how the Rams' offense has evolved this season (subscription required to read)
- Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein on Puka Nacua's record-setting NFL start
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on Nacua chasing Calvin Johnson's NFL single-season receiving record
- Adam Grosbard of the L.A. Daily News on Cooper Kupp being expected to make his season debut against the Eagles