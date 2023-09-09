Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Seahawks in Week 1

Sep 09, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Sept. 9 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 1

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Seahawks:

  • All five of NFL.com's experts have the Seahawks defeating the Rams. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
  • All six of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Seahawks to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 1 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Seahawks to win 27-21, while Seth Walder predicted the Seahawks to win 23-13. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

Related Content

news

Rams open season on road against familiar foe | Rams-Seahawks Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long examines how the Los Angeles Rams offense is well equipped to step up in Cooper Kupp's absence, details how this roster, although young, is also full of leadership and experience, and illustrates how a fortified Rams offensive line will be ready to set the tone against Seattle in Week 1.
news

Injury Report 9/8: Stetson Bennett, Cooper Kupp and Hunter Long ruled out for Week 1 at Seahawks

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 1 regular season game between the Rams and the Seahawks in Seattle. 
news

Friday notebook: Injured Reserve designations 'definite possibility' for Bennett, Kupp and Long; Noteboom expected to start at right guard at Seahawks

Rounding up some of the news and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Friday press conference as the team gets closer to wrapping up its preparation for  
news

Jordan Fuller: Being named captain by teammates a second time 'means everything' 

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jordan Fuller is grateful to be named a team captain heading into the 2023 season.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Chase Blackburn preview Week 1 at Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn's weekly press conferences as the Rams prepare for Week 1 against the Seahawks. 
news

Matthew Stafford, Rams receivers prepare for Seahawks with Cooper Kupp sidelined: 'Total trust in everybody that's put out there to go out there and make plays'

The Los Angeles Rams' wide receivers are ready to take on the task of facing the Seahawks without Cooper Kupp.  
news

McVay: Cooper Kupp, Stetson Bennett and Hunter Long out for Sunday's Week 1 game at Seahawks

Rams head coach Sean McVay has ruled out wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Stetson Bennett and tight end Hunter Long for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Seattle. 
news

Rams unveil 2023 jersey schedule

Here's when the Los Angeles Rams will wear each of their jersey colors throughout the 2023 regular season. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2023 Week 1 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Seahawks regular season game on Sunday, Sept. 10.
news

Behind the Grind Episode 4: All-access look at Rams training camp and 2023 preseason through the eyes of rookies and emerging players

In Behind the Grind Episode 4, Rams studios takes you inside this year's Rams training camp and the preseason as the prepare for the 2023 regular season. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 1 regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks.
