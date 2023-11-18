Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Seahawks in Week 11

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Nov. 18 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 11
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Seahawks:
- Three of NFL.com's five experts have the Rams defeating the Seahawks. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
- All of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Seahawks to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 11 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 27-19, while Seth Walder predicted the Seahawks to win 30-27. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on QB Matthew Stafford getting a full workload in practice.
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on WR Cooper Kupp's last three games and why getting him back on track will also get the Rams back on track.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue on her Rams predictions at midseason (subscription required to read).
- Dan Lovi of the L.A. Daily News on Kupp valuing being a positive piece to the offense over his own individual production.