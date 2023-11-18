Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Seahawks in Week 11

Nov 18, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Nov. 18 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 11

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Seahawks:

  • Three of NFL.com's five experts have the Rams defeating the Seahawks. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
  • All of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Seahawks to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 11 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 27-19, while Seth Walder predicted the Seahawks to win 30-27. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Seahawks in Week 11: Creating takeaways and limiting offensive playmakers among areas of focus 

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 11 matchup with the Seahawks, powered by The Wallace Firm.
Urgidos y con Matthew Stafford de regreso, los Rams necesitan calentarse ante una defensa de Seahawks que se dobla mucho

Los Ángeles no tiene más tiempo que perder y tras su semana de descanso intenta quebrar la mala racha al recibir a Seattle en SoFi Stadium
Injury Report 11/17: Cobie Durant questionable for Week 11 vs. Seahawks; no designations for Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein and Ernest Jones IV

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 11 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. 
Rams return from bye, primed and ready for rival Seahawks | Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long discusses the need to open things up on offense, how pivotal a role special teams may play for L.A., and what challenges the Seattle Seahawks receivers will present in Week 11.
Matthew Stafford: 'Good to be back out there' 

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford participated fully in Wednesday's practice, and expects to do so Thursday and Friday. 
Carson Wentz thankful for opportunity with Rams, will 'help in whatever way I can and I'm going be ready'

Carson Wentz reacts to signing with the Rams and how he approached the time leading up to his new opportunity. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Cooper Kupp preview Week 11 vs. Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' weekly press conferences as the team continues its preparation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 11 matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Los Angeles Rams' Week 11 regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
Rams COO Kevin Demoff on timeline for moving practice facility to Woodland Hills ahead of 2024 NFL season, what it means for training camp

The Los Angeles Rams will be relocating their business headquarters and practice facility to Woodland Hills, Calif. in advance of the 2024 NFL season.
Los Angeles Rams announce move to Woodland Hills

The Los Angeles Rams today announced that they will be moving their practice facility to Woodland Hills, CA in advance of the 2024 NFL Season.
Rams Power Rankings: Week 11

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets int he sports media landscape heading into their Week 11 regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks. 
