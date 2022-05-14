Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams' 2022 schedule

Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top timely and relevant Rams headlines.

Today, we take a look at experts' impressions of the Rams' 2022 schedule.

Best games

Sports Illustrated staff writer Conor Orr ranked the Top 10 games on the league's entire schedule, with one Rams game making the cut: Their Week 17 game against the Chargers, which came in at No. 6.

"It will be stunning if both of these teams aren't in contention," Orr wrote as part of his breakdown. "Out of all the NFL's games over the final two weeks, this has a chance to be both meaningful andexplosive offensively."

Meanwhile, NFL.com contributing columnist Adam Schein once again ranked the Top 9 primetime games this year. Given the Rams were one of 10 teams to get a league-high five primetime contests on the initial schedule, they were bound to make an appearance – and Schein has a whopping three of those five appearing on his list.

Rams-Chargers in Week 17 checked in at No. 6, followed by Rams-Packers in Green Bay in Week 15 at No. 5.

"New Year's Day! Los Angeles buzz! SoFi Stadium bragging rights! And a potential Super Bowl preview? Not a crazy thought, given the immense talent on each roster, starting at the game's most important position," Schein wrote as part of his explanation for Rams-Chargers.

As for Rams-Packers, Schein said it could be a possible NFC Championship Game preview.

"After all, the Packers have earned the conference's No. 1 playoff seed in each of the past two seasons, and the Rams just lifted the Lombardi Trophy," Schein wrote as part of his explanation for that game. Both teams lost key pieces this offseason -- the Rams will be without Von Miller, Andrew Whitworth, Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr., while the Packers will miss Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Za'Darius Smith -- but these organizations have the leadership and star power to overcome attrition."

At the top of Schein's list, naturally, was this year's NFL Kickoff Game between the Rams and the Bills. Schein declared it a Super Bowl LVII preview.

"YES!!!!!!!!!! I've been calling for this -- begging for this -- since the Rams won the Super Bowl," Schein wrote as part of his explanation. "What a Kickoff Game! What a way to start the new campaign! This could've been the Super Bowl last season -- and it will be the Super Bowl in February. Yup, I'm calling it. Let's go!"

NFL.com's Nick Shook ranked the Top 10 games of the 2022 season prior to the schedule being released and had Rams at Bucs in Week 9 at No. 6.

"The NFL's two most recent Super Bowl champions will meet again at the site of their thrilling Divisional Round showdown in January," Shook wrote. "The new kings of the league are entering 2022 focused on re-running their sprint to a Lombardi Trophy, while the Buccaneers welcome Tom Brady back from his brief retirement with the goal of returning to the mountaintop. Former Buccaneers and current Rams kicker Matt Gay sent Los Angeles to the NFC Championship Game with his foot in Raymond James Stadium last time around. Will we see this one come down to the final seconds, too?"

Best matchups

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox ranked the best QB matchups of the 2022 season, and had Aaron Rodgers vs. Matthew Stafford in Week 15 at No. 5 on his Top 10.