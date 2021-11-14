Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-49ers in Week 10

Nov 14, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Sunday, Nov. 14 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 10

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-49ers:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the 49ers 27-24. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Six of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 10 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Nick Wagoner, who covers the 49ers, went with the Rams 34-20, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 32-24. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 10 games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Monday night's game:

