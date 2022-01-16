Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Cardinals Wild Card round playoff game

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day.
Here's a look at what's out there for Sunday, Jan. 16 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cardinals:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Cardinals 35-24. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Six of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win as part of their predictions for the entire playoffs. The rest of those predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Josh Weinfuss, who covers the Cardinals, went with the Cardinals 34-24, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 28-21. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Wildcard games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Monday night's game
- "Von Miller takes aim at Super Bowl run: Rams 'brought me here for the playoffs'," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Safety Eric Weddle unretires, joins Los Angeles Rams for playoffs after Jordan Fuller injury," writes Thiry.
- The 40-Year-Old Version: How Andrew Whitworth Stays in the Game—and Continues to Dominate," writes The Ringer's Danny Heifetz.
- "Cam Akers can help rehabilitate Rams' ground game," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- "Rams get their energy from a Kupp that's never full," writes columnist Mark Whicker of the L.A. Daily News.