Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Cardinals Wild Card round playoff game

Jan 16, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Experts make their predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cardinals:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Cardinals 35-24. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Six of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • All four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win as part of their predictions for the entire playoffs. The rest of those predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Josh Weinfuss, who covers the Cardinals, went with the Cardinals 34-24, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 28-21. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Wildcard games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Monday night's game

