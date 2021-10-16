Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Giants

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 16 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 6
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Giants:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Giants 30-24. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All seven of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 6 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Jordan Raanan, who covers the Giants, went with the Rams 28-17, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 35-21. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 6 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue examines how the Rams might reconfigure their secondary in wake of Darious Williams being placed on Injured Reserve and takes fan questions in a mailbag (subscription required to read).
- "Rams' Jalen Ramsey leads revamped secondary off and on field," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Rams' Robert Rochell learning from rookie mistakes," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- "Ramsey embracing leadership role on and off field for Rams," writes Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.