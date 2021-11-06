Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Titans in Week 9

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Nov. 6 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 9
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Titans:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Titans 34-28. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All seven of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 9 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Turron Davenport, who covers the Titans, went with the Rams 28-24, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 26-17. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 9 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday night's game:
- "Trade for Von Miller is new 'vintage Rams' move — bold layers, hidden cards stacked on a highwire to Super Bowl," writes The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue (subscription required to read).
- "Aaron Donald can't stop smiling about Rams' prospects with addition of Von Miller," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Rams are in a rush to add Von Miller's sack skills," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- "By trading for Von Miller, Los Angeles Rams make another bold move for Super Bowl title," writes Thiry.
- "Fates are in the stars for midseason Titans-Rams showdown," writes Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.