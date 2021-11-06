Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Titans in Week 9

Nov 06, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Nov. 6 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 9

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Titans:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Titans 34-28. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • All seven of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 9 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Turron Davenport, who covers the Titans, went with the Rams 28-24, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 26-17. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 9 games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday night's game:

Related Content

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Titans

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

An oral history of Isaac Bruce's junior college days in Los Angeles and how they shaped him

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce's path to a gold jacket and his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, included a stop in Inglewood, where he spent a formidable two years at the junior college level. 
news

Examen físico en SoFi Stadium: Rams reciben a Titans al llegar al punto medio de su temporada

Una semana especial en Los Ángeles por la llegada de Von Miller culmina en Sunday Night Football con un duelo de equipos en la cima de sus conferencias.
news

Week 9 Preview: Rams are determined & ready for Sunday Night Football vs. Titans

As the Rams get set for a Sunday Night showdown against the Titans, J.B. Long looks at the impact Von Miller's addition will have on the defense, what the loss of Derrick Henry really means to this Titans offense, and why this game has the makings of being the Rams' most physical game of the season.
news

Injury Report 11/5: Sebastian Joseph-Day out; Robert Woods, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play; Von Miller gametime decision vs. Titans

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day placed on Injured Reserve, to undergo surgery to repair pec injury

Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day has been placed on Injured Reserve after re-aggravating the pec injury that caused him to miss Week 8 against the Texans. 
news

Rams defense's approach remains unchanged as they prepare to face Titans offense without Derrick Henry

Titans running back will miss this week's game with foot injury, but Rams don't expect drastic change in Tennessee's philosophy. 
news

"I can't stop smiling": Aaron Donald, Rams defense excited to add Von Miller to mix

Outside linebacker Von Miller's new Rams teammates react to his arrival and discuss the impact he'll have. 
news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell and Aaron Donald on Von Miller, Titans offense without Derrick Henry

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday media sessions as they continue their preparation for Week 9 against the Titans. 
news

Cooper Kupp named October's NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller on Miller's arrival, Titans defense

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller's Wednesday press conferences as the Rams gear up for Sunday Night Football against the Titans in Week 9.
