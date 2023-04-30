Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: Three takeaways from Sean McVay and Les Snead's press conference following Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft: Drafting Stetson Bennett, finishing with 14 picks made, more

Apr 29, 2023 at 05:50 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead met with local media following the conclusion of the third and final day of the 2023 NFL Draft, discussing the decision to draft Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round, coming away with 14 total picks made, and more.

Here are three takeaways:

Mobility, anticipation, journey all made Bennett appealing to Rams

The Rams were intentional about the second tier of quarterbacks in this year's class. Sure enough, they would address the position by selecting Bennett in the fourth round on Saturday.

Snead pointed to Bennett's mobility and anticipation shown as appealing traits, while McVay praised Bennett's journey.

"I think his journey, people take for granted," McVay said. "This guy is just a really good football player because of the background, and the way that he became the starter at Georgia is a little bit unconventional and it wasn't the five-star route, but I think it minimized the athleticism, the ability to create off-schedule. He's a natural thrower of the football, he can play with great anticipation, throws the ball with accuracy, plays within the timing."

No target number on amount of picks they wanted to make

While the Rams finished with 14 picks made by the end of the draft, they didn't have a set number for how many they wanted.

"What we did know is we had a lot of picks, and a lot of them on the third day and a lot of the picks five, six and seven(th rounds), so it could have gone either way," Snead said.

Los Angeles traded back four times and traded up once in the process.

"I think what made it helpful was the amount of guys that you liked when you're getting ready to pick as opposed to, 'alright, hey, we feel really good about this bucket,' and that enables us the flexibility to be able to move back, add some more players for the totality of your roster." McVay said.

Second straight year of trading up to draft a running back

In 2022, the Rams traded up to get Kyren Williams. This year, they traded up to get Ole Miss running back Zach Evans.

A key reason for them moving up for Evans? A skillset that complements Williams and Cam Akers.

"I think you're always still looking at complementary skill sets, whether it's in a receiver, tight end, running back room, and that was kind of the appealing thing about Zach," McVay said.

McVay praised Evans for being a smooth runner, as well as his ability to seamlessly work edges.

Advertising