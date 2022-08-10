Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Takeaways from Sean McVay's final press conference of 2022 Training Camp in Irvine

Aug 10, 2022 at 11:40 AM
IRVINE, Calif. – Following a brief walkthrough Wednesday morning, head coach Sean McVay conducted his final press conference of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, covering his overall takeaways from the last two and a half weeks, the approach to this preseason, and more.

Here are some of the top takeaways from the session:

1) Some players projected to have roles will play in the preseason

Traditionally, the Rams have rested players with established regular season roles, or those likely to have roles, during the preseason. While that will still be the case this year, some of those projected to have roles will also play.

"I think some of the guys that were counting on to play roles or that look like they could be projected as playing roles, you want to see those guys play well," McVay said.

McVay previously mentioned wide receiver Tutu Atwell as one of those players, noting that he wanted to see Atwell's practice performances translate to a game setting.

2) Players to watch during the preseason

Along those lines, besides Atwell, McVay also mentioned second-year cornerback Robert Rochell, rookie outside linebacker Daniel Hardy and the rookie defensive backs in the game group of players he wants to see practice perform show up in a game setting, as well as rookie offensive linemen Logan Bruss and AJ Arcuri.

The extent of that playing time, of course, is still to be determined.

"I could go on and on about a lot of guys, but Tutu is a guy that's done a really nice job," McVay said. "We're working through exactly what his role in the preseason looks like. And those are things that will pretty much finalized that we kind of talked about last night and then working towards today."

3) A time for coaches to get reps, too

The preseason will also serve as a time for assistant coaches to get playcalling reps.

McVay recalled his time in Washington when he was an assistant under then-head coach Jay Gruden, and Gruden approached him before one of their preseason games and asked him if he wanted to call the plays. McVay said it was a "great opportunity."

"You love that, just being able to make the decisions," McVay said. "And I think it's in a good setting where we're not really trying to gameplan, but you're getting the experience of using the headset, communicating in the 40-second play clock, making calls that are reactive defensively. So I do think it's a great opportunity to be able to continue to try to – we try to be a developmental staff and the preseason offers an opportunity to see that, really for our team and for our coaches."

