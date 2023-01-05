Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Torry Holt named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Jan 04, 2023 at 05:15 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt has been named one of 15 modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, it was announced Wednesday. It is Holt's fourth-consecutive year as a finalist.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection registered 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 seasons – 10 with the Rams and one with the Jaguars. Holt recorded eight-straight seasons of at least 80 catches and 1,000 receiving yards during his time with the Rams, highlighted by a career-high 117 receptions for 1,696 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2003 that led to AP First Team All-Pro recognition. A Second Team All-Pro selection in 2006, Holt was later named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Drafted sixth overall out of North Carolina State University in 1999, Holt's 52 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns made an instant impact in his first season and helped the Rams to a Super Bowl title. He posted 11 catches for 109 yards and one touchdown in Rams' 23-16 Super Bowl XXXIV victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Now that the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee has reduced the field to 15 finalists, it will next pick anywhere from four to nine new members during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio this August. That 2023 class will be unveiled at NFL Honors in February.

BEST PHOTOS: Relive Rams legend Torry Holt's best moments 

To celebrate Rams Legend Torry Holt's birthday, take a look at the best photos from his career with the Rams.

St. Louis Rams Torry Holt celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on January 2, 2005 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams won 32-29 in overtime. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
1 / 31

St. Louis Rams Torry Holt celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on January 2, 2005 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams won 32-29 in overtime. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

G. Newman Lowrance
St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, right, smiles as he hugs teammate Torry Holt after the Rams beat the Philadelphia Eagles 29-24 in the NFC Championship game in St. Louis, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2002. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
2 / 31

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, right, smiles as he hugs teammate Torry Holt after the Rams beat the Philadelphia Eagles 29-24 in the NFC Championship game in St. Louis, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2002. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MORRY GASH/2002 AP
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt celebrates his touchdown receiption from quarterback Marc Bulger during the opening drive of the Rams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in St. Louis, Monday, Oct. 18, 2004. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
3 / 31

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt celebrates his touchdown receiption from quarterback Marc Bulger during the opening drive of the Rams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in St. Louis, Monday, Oct. 18, 2004. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHARLES REX ARBOGAST/2004 AP
Torry Holt #88 of the St. Louis Rams leaps over a defender to make a reception against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 28, 2001 during an NFL football game in St. Louis. The Saints won 34-31. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
4 / 31

Torry Holt #88 of the St. Louis Rams leaps over a defender to make a reception against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 28, 2001 during an NFL football game in St. Louis. The Saints won 34-31. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

G. Newman Lowrance
St. Louis Rams receiver Torry Holt, left, breaks the tackle of Indianapolis Colts defender Mike Doss as he picks up 36 yards on a pass from quarterback Mark Bulger in the first quarter in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 17, 2005. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 31

St. Louis Rams receiver Torry Holt, left, breaks the tackle of Indianapolis Colts defender Mike Doss as he picks up 36 yards on a pass from quarterback Mark Bulger in the first quarter in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 17, 2005. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DARRON CUMMINGS/2005 AP
St. Louis Rams Torry Holt, rear, pulls down a one handed catch for 13 yards as Arizona Cardinals Antrel Rolle defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
6 / 31

St. Louis Rams Torry Holt, rear, pulls down a one handed catch for 13 yards as Arizona Cardinals Antrel Rolle defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

PAUL CONNORS/2006 AP
St. Louis Rams Torry Holt #81 of the National Football Conference NFC All-Stars goes airborne for a pass while defended by Denver Broncos Champ Bailey #24 of the AFC at the NFL Pro Bowl on February 12, 2006 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
7 / 31

St. Louis Rams Torry Holt #81 of the National Football Conference NFC All-Stars goes airborne for a pass while defended by Denver Broncos Champ Bailey #24 of the AFC at the NFL Pro Bowl on February 12, 2006 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/2006 Paul Spinelli
Wide receiver Torry Holt #81 of the St. Louis Rams goes airborne trying to catch a pass over cornerback Reggie Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium on October 24, 2004 in Miami, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Rams 31-14. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
8 / 31

Wide receiver Torry Holt #81 of the St. Louis Rams goes airborne trying to catch a pass over cornerback Reggie Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium on October 24, 2004 in Miami, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Rams 31-14. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/2004 Paul Spinelli
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2000, file photo, St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (88) holds up the football as he scores a touchdown as teammate Issac Bruce reacts in the third quarter during Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta. Heading into Sunday's, Jan. 3, 2010, finale against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams (1-14) are one loss from clinching the first No. 1 draft pick they have earned through incompetence since 1963. (AP Photo/Dave Martin,file)
9 / 31

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2000, file photo, St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (88) holds up the football as he scores a touchdown as teammate Issac Bruce reacts in the third quarter during Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta. Heading into Sunday's, Jan. 3, 2010, finale against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams (1-14) are one loss from clinching the first No. 1 draft pick they have earned through incompetence since 1963. (AP Photo/Dave Martin,file)

DAVE MARTIN/2000 AP
St. Louis Rams Torry Holt tries to evade Tennessee Titans Pacman Jones in the second half Sunday, Sept. 25, 2005 in St. Louis. Holt caught 9 passes for 163 yards as the Rams beat the Titans 31-27.(AP photo/Tom Gannam)
10 / 31

St. Louis Rams Torry Holt tries to evade Tennessee Titans Pacman Jones in the second half Sunday, Sept. 25, 2005 in St. Louis. Holt caught 9 passes for 163 yards as the Rams beat the Titans 31-27.(AP photo/Tom Gannam)

TOM GANNAM/2005 AP
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (81) runs with the football during a Week 8 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 26, 2003. The Rams defeated the Steelers 33-21. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
11 / 31

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (81) runs with the football during a Week 8 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 26, 2003. The Rams defeated the Steelers 33-21. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Scott Boehm
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt, right, catches a fourth-down touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant defends Sunday, Nov. 13, 2005 at Qwest Field in Seattle. The Rams closed to 24-16 with exactly 7 minutes left with the touchdown to Holt who was playing his first game in four weeks after being sidelined by strained knee ligaments, but the Seahawks beat the Rams 31-16. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
12 / 31

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt, right, catches a fourth-down touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant defends Sunday, Nov. 13, 2005 at Qwest Field in Seattle. The Rams closed to 24-16 with exactly 7 minutes left with the touchdown to Holt who was playing his first game in four weeks after being sidelined by strained knee ligaments, but the Seahawks beat the Rams 31-16. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

TED S. WARREN/2005 AP
St. Louis Rams' Torry Holt (81) catches a 1-yard pass for a touchdown as Chicago Bears' Devin Hester looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 11, 2006 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
13 / 31

St. Louis Rams' Torry Holt (81) catches a 1-yard pass for a touchdown as Chicago Bears' Devin Hester looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 11, 2006 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

Tom Gannam/2006 AP
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (81) is pulled down by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kelly Jennings after catching a pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
14 / 31

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (81) is pulled down by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kelly Jennings after catching a pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/2007 AP
St. Louis Rams quarterback wide receiver Torry Holt (81) catches a pass during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 18, 2007 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
15 / 31

St. Louis Rams quarterback wide receiver Torry Holt (81) catches a pass during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 18, 2007 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

Greg Trott/AP2007
Torry Holt #81 of St. Louis Rams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on December 16, 2007 in St. Louis, Missouri. Green Bay defeated St. Louis 33-14. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
16 / 31

Torry Holt #81 of St. Louis Rams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on December 16, 2007 in St. Louis, Missouri. Green Bay defeated St. Louis 33-14. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

G. Newman Lowrance/AP2007
* FILE * In this Dec. 20, 2007, file photo, St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt, left, runs with the ball after catching a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor during the first quarter of an NFL football game in St. Louis. The St. Louis Rams release wide receiver Torry Holt, one of the stalwarts of their glory days. (AP Photo/Kyle Ericson, File)
17 / 31

FILE In this Dec. 20, 2007, file photo, St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt, left, runs with the ball after catching a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor during the first quarter of an NFL football game in St. Louis. The St. Louis Rams release wide receiver Torry Holt, one of the stalwarts of their glory days. (AP Photo/Kyle Ericson, File)

Kyle Ericson/2007 AP
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (81) scores against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Nate Clements (22) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
18 / 31

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (81) scores against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Nate Clements (22) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Paul Sakuma/2007 AP
Saint Louis Rams Torry Holt plays in an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, on September 23, 2007 in Tampa Bay, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24 to 3. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
19 / 31

Saint Louis Rams Torry Holt plays in an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, on September 23, 2007 in Tampa Bay, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24 to 3. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Tom DiPace/AP/Tom DiPace
St. Louis Rams wide receivers Ricky Proehl (87) and Torry Holt (88) high-five during the NFC Divisional Playoff, a 45-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on January 20, 2002, at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
20 / 31

St. Louis Rams wide receivers Ricky Proehl (87) and Torry Holt (88) high-five during the NFC Divisional Playoff, a 45-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on January 20, 2002, at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (81) runs after the catch during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2005 in Seattle. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
21 / 31

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (81) runs after the catch during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2005 in Seattle. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/Peter Read Miller, 2005
St. Louis Rams tight end Cameron Cleeland is congratulated by Torry Holt (left) and Joey Goodspeed after a 17-yard tochdown reception with 2:11 left for the winning points in 27-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in NFC Wild-Card Playoff game at Qwest Field in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2005. (Kirby Lee via AP)
22 / 31

St. Louis Rams tight end Cameron Cleeland is congratulated by Torry Holt (left) and Joey Goodspeed after a 17-yard tochdown reception with 2:11 left for the winning points in 27-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in NFC Wild-Card Playoff game at Qwest Field in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2005. (Kirby Lee via AP)

Kirby Lee/AP2020
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (88) runs down field in 1999. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
23 / 31

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (88) runs down field in 1999. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2000, file photo, St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt outruns Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber (20) on a 73-yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Holt was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
24 / 31

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2000, file photo, St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt outruns Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber (20) on a 73-yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Holt was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

CHRIS O'MEARA/2000 AP
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (88) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears in 1999. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
25 / 31

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (88) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears in 1999. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (88) runs upfield during Super Bowl XXXVI Feb. 3, 2002, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. The New England Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams 20–17. (Allen Kee via AP)
26 / 31

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (88) runs upfield during Super Bowl XXXVI Feb. 3, 2002, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. The New England Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams 20–17. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (88) celebrates his nine-yard touchdown catch during Super Bowl XXXIV, a 23-16 St. Louis Rams victory over the Tennesee Titans on January 30, 2000, at the Louisiana Superdome in Atlanta, Georgia. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
27 / 31

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (88) celebrates his nine-yard touchdown catch during Super Bowl XXXIV, a 23-16 St. Louis Rams victory over the Tennesee Titans on January 30, 2000, at the Louisiana Superdome in Atlanta, Georgia. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NFL
ST. LOUIS - OCTOBER 18: Wide receiver Torry Holt #81 of the St. Louis Rams catches a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Edward Jones Dome on October 18, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams defeated the Buccaneers 28-21. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
28 / 31

ST. LOUIS - OCTOBER 18: Wide receiver Torry Holt #81 of the St. Louis Rams catches a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Edward Jones Dome on October 18, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams defeated the Buccaneers 28-21. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Scott Boehm
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (88) runs upfield during Super Bowl XXXVI Feb. 3, 2002, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. The New England Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams 20–17. (Allen Kee via AP)
29 / 31

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (88) runs upfield during Super Bowl XXXVI Feb. 3, 2002, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. The New England Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams 20–17. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Captains for the St. Louis Rams including Grant Wistrom #98, Torry Holt #81 and Marshall Faulk #28 wait for the coin toss against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. on Dec. 8, 2002. The Chiefs defeated the Rams 49-10. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
30 / 31

Captains for the St. Louis Rams including Grant Wistrom #98, Torry Holt #81 and Marshall Faulk #28 wait for the coin toss against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. on Dec. 8, 2002. The Chiefs defeated the Rams 49-10. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

G. Newman Lowrance
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (88) catches a pass during Super Bowl XXXIV, a 23 - 16 St. Louis Rams victory over the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 30, 2000, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
31 / 31

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (88) catches a pass during Super Bowl XXXIV, a 23 - 16 St. Louis Rams victory over the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 30, 2000, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Seahawks, Week 18

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield's weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's 2022 season finale against the Seahawks.

news

Sean McVay, Rams players offer support to Bills safety Damar Hamlin and family

Rams send thoughts and prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his family with Hamlin in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest in Monday night's game against the Bengals.

news

First Look: Rams close out 2022 season taking on Seahawks in Seattle

An early preview of Sunday's Week 18 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

news

McVay: Rob Havenstein dealing with minor knee injury, Nick Scott minor shoulder injury; both expected to play in Week 18

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on right tackle Rob Havenstein and safety Nick Scott heading into the team's 2022 season finale.

news

Rams at Seahawks Week 18 kickoff time, TV designation set

The NFL has announced when Rams-Seahawks in Seattle will kick off on Sunday in Week 18.

news

Cam Akers brilla para los Rams, pero la defensa no puede detener las carreras de los Chargers en juego de Año Nuevo

En su último partido de la temporada en SoFi Stadium contra los Chargers de Los Ángeles, los Rams juegan bien solo la primera mitad; cerrarán su campaña con visita a los Seahawks de Seattle.

news

Cam Akers records back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards

Though Sunday's result wasn't what the Rams wanted, running back Cam Akers remained an offensive bright spot with his second-consecutive 100-yard rushing game.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Bobby Wagner and Cam Akers react to Rams' 31-10 loss to Chargers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, linebacker Bobby Wagner and running back Cam Akers' postgame press conferences following the team's 31-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Chargers 31-10

Rams get another big day from running back Cam Akers, but Chargers pull away in the second half in Week 17.

news

John Wolford, Travin Howard and Aaron Donald among Rams' inactives for Week 17 at Chargers

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Chargers

Here are three keys to the Rams winning their Week 17 road game against the Chargers, powered by The Wallace Firm.

Advertising