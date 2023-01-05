Torry Holt named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt has been named one of 15 modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, it was announced Wednesday. It is Holt's fourth-consecutive year as a finalist.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection registered 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 seasons – 10 with the Rams and one with the Jaguars. Holt recorded eight-straight seasons of at least 80 catches and 1,000 receiving yards during his time with the Rams, highlighted by a career-high 117 receptions for 1,696 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2003 that led to AP First Team All-Pro recognition. A Second Team All-Pro selection in 2006, Holt was later named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Drafted sixth overall out of North Carolina State University in 1999, Holt's 52 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns made an instant impact in his first season and helped the Rams to a Super Bowl title. He posted 11 catches for 109 yards and one touchdown in Rams' 23-16 Super Bowl XXXIV victory over the Tennessee Titans.