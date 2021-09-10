Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Torry Holt looking forward being at SoFi Stadium for Rams-Bears

Sep 10, 2021 at 11:05 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

When the Rams debut their "modern throwback" uniform against the Bears on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, one of the players who shined in the look they're paying homage to will be in the house in legend and wide receiver Torry Holt.

"I'm super excited," Holt told theRams.com during a video conference Thursday. "For one, I'm excited for the fans, that they get an opportunity now to be back in the stadium – hopefully safely and responsibly – to see their favorite team, which is the Rams obviously."

The fans were among the many highlights of Holt's fondest memories from his time with the Rams. Whether at home in St. Louis or on the road, their enthusiasm resonated.

"Our home games were incredibly exciting, and just full of energy," Holt said. "Even when we went on the road, there were so many people, so many Rams fans from all over, that travel with the team because they they didn't want to miss a game. They did not want to miss the excitement that we were bringing to the field. I do remember that. That was really – at times, I kind of felt like (how) a Beatle felt like going into a hotel, with so many people around screaming your name and lined up to see us. So that was really cool and unique."

He also brought up the Rams' uniforms, noting their colors and the iconic horns on their helmet.

"I think we have some of the best colors in all of football," Holt said. "The horns on that helmet are a staple. I always try to educate our fans – I think some of the older fans probably know that, but particularly for our young fans who that don't really know all of the history of the Rams organization, we were one of the first teams with decals. Those horns have stood the test of time. Yeah, they have modernized those horns, but they're still the horns. When you see a Rams helmet, you know who that helmet represents – it represents St. Louis Rams, it presents L.A. Rams through and through."

These days, Holt has plenty to keep him busy, starting with "a full life of three kids" he shares with his wife.

Their son is studying engineering at N.C. State – his alma mater – and their oldest daughter is playing soccer there too. Their youngest daughter is currently a senior in high school and will be joining her sister to play soccer at N.C. State next year.

"I have my lovely family that I'm continuing to look after and be around, and now enjoy watching them go through college, and get a chance to go to the soccer games and see my daughter play," Holt said. "So that's one part of my life that I enjoy. That's every day."

He also works closely with his brother, Terrence, as business partners.

Holt Brothers Construction, which was founded in 2007, currently has "a number of projects" going on.

They also continue to do philanthropic work through their Holt Brothers Foundation. Established in honor of their mother, Ojetta V. Holt-Shoffner, who was diagnosed with lymphoma when Torry was 10 years old and Terrence six and passed away 10 years after her diagnosis, the foundation has for 20 years helped children with a parent with cancer through various programs funded by sponsors and partners who participate in the foundation's events.

Beyond those ventures, Holt just recently started co-hosting a weekly Rams show on SiriusXM NFL Radio with former NFL linebacker Kirk Morrison every Wednesday night called "Rams House" from 4-5 p.m. pacific time. It debuted on Sept. 8, with former Rams head coach Dick Vermeil and current Rams safety Jordan Fuller joining as its first guests.

Holt also co-hosts a show on SiriusXM ACC Radio on Fridays from 3-6 p.m. eastern time with Chris Spatola.

Holt also remains involved with the league as a coordinator for the Southeast Region for the NFL Legends Community, which gives him the opportunity to service the league's current and former players in that community and make them aware of opportunities and resources available to them.

"That's been rather rewarding as well, to mix it up and to talk with our legends, just to make sure that the guys stay engaged with their peers as well as their ball clubs that they once played with," Holt said.

This month also marks when the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be announcing its preliminary list of candidates for its Class of 2022. Holt, who has been a finalist for the Hall of Fame each of the last two years, hopes to reach that stage again this year and get elected by its selection committee.

"The last couple of years has been very humbling," Holt said. "I've gotten a great deal of satisfaction from that, to be a finalist amongst an elite company of guys that's played this game. Again, it's hard to get in. So I'm just waiting my turn and being being faithful. I'm trusting the trust in the process. My work has been done. And I think at some point, the voters will get it right."

