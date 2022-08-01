Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Rams Camp Daily, Aug. 1: Team welcomes fans for fourth open practice

Aug 01, 2022 at 07:14 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Headed to today's open Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice at UC Irvine? Here's what you need to know before you go.

220801_CampDaily_16x9

Before departing

Theme: No theme

Giveaway: Rams cooling towels, while supplies last.

Performances: DJ Mal-Ski & DJ AyeJaye

Photo & Autograph Opportunities: Rams Legends

Gates open 11:30 a.m., with practice beginning at 12:30 p.m. Click here to claim your free tickets.

Click here for parking information, and click here for the parking map. Click here to view the Training Camp map.

When you get there

  • The Main Fan Plaza features the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Main Stage, Ticketing Booth, Bench Press Challenge, Merchandise Tent and Rams Legends Photos and Autographs brought to you by UNIFY.
  • The Family Zone includes a video game truck, touchdown celebration station, 40 yard dash, broad jump challenge, vertical jump challenge, prize wheel, face paint and balloon art.
  • The Concession Area features cheeseburgers, hot dogs, burritos, nachos and more.

Visiting theRams.com/trainingcamp for additional information, including parking, frequently asked questions and a map of camp.

Get caught up

