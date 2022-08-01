Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen discuss progress of units through first seven training camp practices, newcomers' impacts so far

Jul 31, 2022 at 05:01 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen each held press conferences with local media following Sunday's practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing the impact of newcomers Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson II so far and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Awesome first week. Went really well as expected for training camp." – Morris

  • So far, Morris is pleased with what he's seen from the Rams defense to this point in training camp.
  • "You obviously your ups and downs of disappointing moments, highlights from young players, highlights from older players, highlights from things that you get done, highlights from being back together," Morris said.

"Another calming figure in that room." – Morris

  • While he didn't work with Troy Hill in 2020 – the final season of Hill's first stint with the Rams – Morris can already notice the impact has on the defense.
  • Morris praised Hill's poise and professionalism and also told him today how much he's noticed Hill mature during his time in the NFL.

"He definitely gives us creative ways to do things differently." – Coen

  • Coen is excited about the possibilities for the Rams offense with Robinson in the mix.
  • Besides creating desirable matchups, Robinson also will allow Los Angeles to activate some of quarterback Matthew Stafford's strengths as well.

"Logan's a guy continuing to develop." – Coen

  • The Rams are focused on putting rookie offensive guard Logan Bruss in a position to succeed – which occasionally includes lining him up against defensive lineman Aaron Donald in practice.
  • "Sometimes when you have to match up against one of the best players in the world or ever to do it, sometimes it can get a little difficult downs, but he's doing a great job continuing to grow and learn," Coen said.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Rookie defensive backs make strong early impression in training camp

Early returns are promising on a position the Rams strategically targeted in this year's draft, with rookie defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant flashing in the first week of training camp.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Ernest Jones, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Stafford react to Day 6 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Ernest Jones, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conference following Day 6 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson II build chemistry: 10 Observations from Back Together Saturday at 2022 Rams Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the second open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jordan Fuller and Tyler Higbee react to Day 5 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee's press conferences following Opening Day of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Cobie Durant shines, Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson II connect: 10 Observations from Opening Day of 2022 Rams Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from from Opening Day of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams threw "everything" at Allen Robinson II, and he's picking it up quickly

Wide receiver Allen Robinson II's ability to quickly process the information given to him by the Rams is making for a smooth transition.

news

Rams defensive line enters Training Camp 2022 looking to carry over last season's success

After peaking at a critical stage of the 2021 season, the Rams defensive line aims to sustain that success in 2022.

news

Five Rams land on Pro Football Network's 2022 Top 100 players list

Pro Football Network compiled a list of the Top 100 NFL Players ahead of the 2022 season. Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald all made the cut.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Leonard Floyd and Allen Robinson II react to Day 4 of Training Camp 2022

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and wide receiver Allen Robinson II's press conferences following Day 4 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cam Akers and Bobby Wagner react to Day 3 of Training Camp 2022

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, running back Cam Akers and linebacker Bobby Wagner's press conferences following Day 3 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams defensive lineman and captain Tyoka Jackson

After more than a decade-long career in the NFL, former Rams defensive lineman Tyoka Jackson looks back at some special seasons, a Super Bowl appearance, and what it meant to be a captain on a team full of stars.

Advertising