From the Podium: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen discuss progress of units through first seven training camp practices, newcomers' impacts so far

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen each held press conferences with local media following Sunday's practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp, discussing the impact of newcomers Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson II so far and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"Awesome first week. Went really well as expected for training camp." – Morris
- So far, Morris is pleased with what he's seen from the Rams defense to this point in training camp.
- "You obviously your ups and downs of disappointing moments, highlights from young players, highlights from older players, highlights from things that you get done, highlights from being back together," Morris said.
"Another calming figure in that room." – Morris
- While he didn't work with Troy Hill in 2020 – the final season of Hill's first stint with the Rams – Morris can already notice the impact has on the defense.
- Morris praised Hill's poise and professionalism and also told him today how much he's noticed Hill mature during his time in the NFL.
"He definitely gives us creative ways to do things differently." – Coen
- Coen is excited about the possibilities for the Rams offense with Robinson in the mix.
- Besides creating desirable matchups, Robinson also will allow Los Angeles to activate some of quarterback Matthew Stafford's strengths as well.
"Logan's a guy continuing to develop." – Coen
- The Rams are focused on putting rookie offensive guard Logan Bruss in a position to succeed – which occasionally includes lining him up against defensive lineman Aaron Donald in practice.
- "Sometimes when you have to match up against one of the best players in the world or ever to do it, sometimes it can get a little difficult downs, but he's doing a great job continuing to grow and learn," Coen said.