From the Podium: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen discuss progress of units through first seven training camp practices, newcomers' impacts so far

IRVINE, Calif. – Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen each held press conferences with local media following Sunday's practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing the impact of newcomers Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson II so far and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Awesome first week. Went really well as expected for training camp." – Morris

So far, Morris is pleased with what he's seen from the Rams defense to this point in training camp.

"You obviously your ups and downs of disappointing moments, highlights from young players, highlights from older players, highlights from things that you get done, highlights from being back together," Morris said.

"Another calming figure in that room." – Morris