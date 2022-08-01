Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rookie defensive backs make strong early impression in training camp

Jul 31, 2022 at 07:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – The Rams strategically targeted the secondary during the draft, whether through their own selections or via trade, in the case of Troy Hill.

The early returns on their investment are proving promising.

Rookie defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant have made a strong impression early on in training camp with their playmaking.

I" hate to just point those two guys out," defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said after Sunday's practice. "Obviously, they've made some plays, and that's why you pointed them out. But the competes and the toughness from that group, I've been overall impressed with how well they've been locked in situations."

Durant showed his on Friday, snagging a Matthew Stafford pass intended for Cooper Kupp near the sideline during team drills. Shortly thereafter, he made another impressive grab picking off John Wolford during team drills.

Just as he did in the immediate aftermath of each play, he downplayed their significance.

"It's a blessing, you know," Durant told theRams.com after Sunday's practice. "I just come out each day and day and put play in practice, just like how we're playing the game. As you see, I didn't really celebrate when I made the play, because I did those things in college. Just being on his level, knowing that I can still do the same thing that I was doing in college, making plays, but the speed of the game is just a lot faster. It's just a blessing to be on the stage and being able to catch eyes."

Kendrick also shined this week with a pair of pass breakups while defending wide receiver Allen Robinson II in practice earlier this week.

"I really haven't been on the field in about six months," Kendrick told theRams.com after Friday's practice. "So getting my feet wet, getting back the joy in it, playing with a little bit more passion starting to get the pads on and stuff like that."

Both Kendrick and Durant have benefitted from extra coaching from veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey, who constantly communicates with the rookie defensive backs during practice while remaining limited.

Kendrick said Ramsey is teaching them about concepts and the ways opposing offenses and receivers try to do them, and splits used by No. 1 wide receivers to attacking cornerbacks. Durant has learned from Ramsey how to be slower, know where is help is, know when he doesn't have help, knowing when things are coming his way, and how to beat blocks.

"I'm just soaking up as much knowledge as I can from him, an All-Pro cornerback," Durant said. "Just elevating my game even more. Each and every day, I try to correct things I do wrong, ask him questions, ask coach questions, and then correct it on the field the next day."

The confidence boost in putting all that together is noticeable for both players.

"For us two, we from South Carolina, far away from home, and not many of us make it out of South Carolina," Kendrick said. "So we just trying to put on for South Carolina, and that's big for me because I like that. I'm a big part of South Carolina, I'm always going to put on, so I always like seeing other guys make plays."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen discuss progress of units through first seven training camp practices, newcomers' impacts so far

Key quotes and notes from defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen's press conferences following Sunday's practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Ernest Jones, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Stafford react to Day 6 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Ernest Jones, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conference following Day 6 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson II build chemistry: 10 Observations from Back Together Saturday at 2022 Rams Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the second open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jordan Fuller and Tyler Higbee react to Day 5 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee's press conferences following Opening Day of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Cobie Durant shines, Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson II connect: 10 Observations from Opening Day of 2022 Rams Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from from Opening Day of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams threw "everything" at Allen Robinson II, and he's picking it up quickly

Wide receiver Allen Robinson II's ability to quickly process the information given to him by the Rams is making for a smooth transition.

news

Rams defensive line enters Training Camp 2022 looking to carry over last season's success

After peaking at a critical stage of the 2021 season, the Rams defensive line aims to sustain that success in 2022.

news

Five Rams land on Pro Football Network's 2022 Top 100 players list

Pro Football Network compiled a list of the Top 100 NFL Players ahead of the 2022 season. Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald all made the cut.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Leonard Floyd and Allen Robinson II react to Day 4 of Training Camp 2022

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and wide receiver Allen Robinson II's press conferences following Day 4 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cam Akers and Bobby Wagner react to Day 3 of Training Camp 2022

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, running back Cam Akers and linebacker Bobby Wagner's press conferences following Day 3 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams defensive lineman and captain Tyoka Jackson

After more than a decade-long career in the NFL, former Rams defensive lineman Tyoka Jackson looks back at some special seasons, a Super Bowl appearance, and what it meant to be a captain on a team full of stars.

Advertising