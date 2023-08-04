Michael Hoecht's training aims to balance what made him successful at DT and what will make him successful at OLB

In terms of both training and learning the position, Hoecht already had some experience to draw upon.

He played his first game at outside linebacker in Week 12 against the Chiefs last season and remained there for the Rams' final six games of the season. Across Weeks 12-18, Hoecht generated 23 of his 24 pressures in 2022, according to TruMedia, and his 24 pressures were third-most on the Rams' defense behind outside linebacker Leonard Floyd's 54 and defensive tackle Aaron Donald's 40.

He also kept his role on special teams last season, which makes the distance running in his training more doable.

"I've always been a runner," Hoecht said. "I mean, I played running back in high school and had a 99-yard touchdown my junior year. So that was pretty cool. And kickoff all of last year, sprinting down. So I've always been a runner, always been a top speed guy, but more of a focus on it specifically on defense rather than special teams."

A longtime special teams contributor, Hoecht will juggle leadership in that phase with earning reps and helping the outside linebackers have ownership of their position group as well. As his position switch shows, though, he's willing to do whatever it takes to help the Rams.