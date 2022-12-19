Travin Howard, Aaron Donald and Larrell Murchison among Rams' inactives for Monday Night Football at Packers in Week 15

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Linebacker Travin Howard (hip), defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle) and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison are among the Rams' inactives for tonight's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field (5:15 p.m. PT, nationally on ESPN and locally on ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles).

Howard and Donald were already ruled out in advance of the contest, while Murchison was a recent addition to the roster having been claimed off waivers on Dec. 14.

Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback John Wolford (neck), cornerback David Long Jr. (groin), offensive tackle Bobby Evans, and defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle). Like Howard and Donald, Wolford, Long, and Copeland were also ruled out in advance of Monday night's game.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB John Wolford

CB David Long Jr.

LB Travin Howard

DT Larrell Murchison

OT Bobby Evans

DT Marquise Copeland

DL Aaron Donald

GREEN BAY PACKERS

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

LB Krys Barnes

T David Bakhtiari

T Caleb Jones