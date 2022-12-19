Travin Howard, Aaron Donald and Larrell Murchison among Rams' inactives for Monday Night Football at Packers in Week 15

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Linebacker Travin Howard (hip), defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle) and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison are among the Rams' inactives for tonight's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field (5:15 p.m. PT, nationally on ESPN and locally on ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles).
Howard and Donald were already ruled out in advance of the contest, while Murchison was a recent addition to the roster having been claimed off waivers on Dec. 14.
Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback John Wolford (neck), cornerback David Long Jr. (groin), offensive tackle Bobby Evans, and defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle). Like Howard and Donald, Wolford, Long, and Copeland were also ruled out in advance of Monday night's game.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB John Wolford
CB David Long Jr.
LB Travin Howard
DT Larrell Murchison
OT Bobby Evans
DT Marquise Copeland
DL Aaron Donald
GREEN BAY PACKERS
CB Shemar Jean-Charles
LB Krys Barnes
T David Bakhtiari
T Caleb Jones
DL Jonathan Ford
