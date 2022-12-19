Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Travin Howard, Aaron Donald and Larrell Murchison among Rams' inactives for Monday Night Football at Packers in Week 15

Dec 19, 2022 at 03:59 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Linebacker Travin Howard (hip), defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle) and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison are among the Rams' inactives for tonight's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field (5:15 p.m. PT, nationally on ESPN and locally on ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles).

Howard and Donald were already ruled out in advance of the contest, while Murchison was a recent addition to the roster having been claimed off waivers on Dec. 14.

Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback John Wolford (neck), cornerback David Long Jr. (groin), offensive tackle Bobby Evans, and defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle). Like Howard and Donald, Wolford, Long, and Copeland were also ruled out in advance of Monday night's game.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB John Wolford

CB David Long Jr.

LB Travin Howard

DT Larrell Murchison

OT Bobby Evans

DT Marquise Copeland

DL Aaron Donald

GREEN BAY PACKERS

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

LB Krys Barnes

T David Bakhtiari

T Caleb Jones

DL Jonathan Ford

ROSTER PHOTOS: 2022 Rams 53-man roster

New additions and new numbers — get to know the 2022 Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster.

2 - CB Troy Hill
1 / 116

2 - CB Troy Hill

roster gallery 16x9-2
2 / 116
3 - RB Cam Akers
3 / 116

3 - RB Cam Akers

roster gallery 16x9-3
4 / 116
5 - DB Jalen Ramsey
5 / 116

5 - DB Jalen Ramsey

roster gallery 16x9-5
6 / 116
6 - CB Derion Kendrick
7 / 116

6 - CB Derion Kendrick

roster gallery 16x9-6
8 / 116
8 - K Matt Gay
9 / 116

8 - K Matt Gay

roster gallery 16x9-7
10 / 116
9 - QB Matthew Stafford
11 / 116

9 - QB Matthew Stafford

roster gallery 16x9-8
12 / 116
10 - WR Cooper Kupp
13 / 116

10 - WR Cooper Kupp

roster gallery 16x9-9
14 / 116
11 - P Riley Dixon
15 / 116

11 - P Riley Dixon

roster gallery 16x9-10
16 / 116
12 - WR Van Jefferson
17 / 116

12 - WR Van Jefferson

roster gallery 16x9-11
18 / 116
13 - QB John Wolford
19 / 116

13 - QB John Wolford

roster gallery 16x9-12
20 / 116
14 - CB Cobie Durant
21 / 116

14 - CB Cobie Durant

roster gallery 16x9-14
22 / 116
15 - WR Tutu Atwell
23 / 116

15 - WR Tutu Atwell

roster gallery 16x9-14
24 / 116
16 - QB Bryce Perkins
25 / 116

16 - QB Bryce Perkins

roster gallery 16x9-15
26 / 116
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield headshot
27 / 116

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield headshot

roster gallery 16x9-17
28 / 116
18 - WR Ben Skowronek
29 / 116

18 - WR Ben Skowronek

roster gallery 16x9-16
30 / 116
19 - WR Brandon Powell
31 / 116

19 - WR Brandon Powell

roster gallery 16x9-17
32 / 116
2022-tj-carter-headshot
33 / 116
roster gallery 16x9-20
34 / 116
21 - S Russ Yeast
35 / 116

21 - S Russ Yeast

2022-roster-gallery-russ-yeast
36 / 116
22 - DB David Long Jr.
37 / 116

22 - DB David Long Jr.

roster gallery 16x9-18
38 / 116
23 - RB Kyren Williams
39 / 116

23 - RB Kyren Williams

roster gallery 16x9-23
40 / 116
24 - DB Taylor Rapp
41 / 116

24 - DB Taylor Rapp

roster gallery 16x9-20
42 / 116
2022-rivers-ronnie-headshot
43 / 116
roster gallery 16x9-30
44 / 116
31 - DB Robert Rochell
45 / 116

31 - DB Robert Rochell

roster gallery 16x9-23
46 / 116
32 - ILB Travin Howard
47 / 116

32 - ILB Travin Howard

roster gallery 16x9-32
48 / 116
33 - DB Nick Scott
49 / 116

33 - DB Nick Scott

roster gallery 16x9-24
50 / 116
37 - S Quentin Lake Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
51 / 116

37 - S Quentin Lake

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

roster gallery 16x9-37
52 / 116
38 - DB Shaun Jolly
53 / 116

38 - DB Shaun Jolly

roster gallery 16x9-38
54 / 116
2022-brown-malcom-headshot
55 / 116
roster gallery 16x9-41
56 / 116
42 - LS Matthew Orzech
57 / 116

42 - LS Matthew Orzech

roster gallery 16x9-26
58 / 116
43 - LB Jake Gervase
59 / 116

43 - LB Jake Gervase

roster gallery 16x9-43
60 / 116
44 - OLB Daniel Hardy
61 / 116

44 - OLB Daniel Hardy

roster gallery 16x9-28
62 / 116
45 - LB Bobby Wagner
63 / 116

45 - LB Bobby Wagner

2022-roster-gallery-bobby-wagner
64 / 116
53 - LB Ernest Jones
65 / 116

53 - LB Ernest Jones

roster gallery 16x9-53
66 / 116
54 - LB Leonard Floyd
67 / 116

54 - LB Leonard Floyd

roster gallery 16x9-32
68 / 116
55 - OC Brian Allen
69 / 116

55 - OC Brian Allen

roster gallery 16x9-33
70 / 116
56 - LB Christian Rozeboom
71 / 116

56 - LB Christian Rozeboom

roster gallery 16x9-34
72 / 116
61 - OT AJ Arcuri
73 / 116

61 - OT AJ Arcuri

roster galler 16x9-61
74 / 116
62 - G Jeremiah Kolone
75 / 116

62 - G Jeremiah Kolone

roster gallery 16x9-62
76 / 116
63 - G Oday Aboushi
77 / 116

63 - G Oday Aboushi

roster gallery 16x9-63
78 / 116
64 - C Matt Skura
79 / 116

64 - C Matt Skura

roster gallery 16x9-64
80 / 116
65 - OG Coleman Shelton
81 / 116

65 - OG Coleman Shelton

roster gallery 16x9-37
82 / 116
67 - OT Chandler Brewer
83 / 116

67 - OT Chandler Brewer

roster gallery 16x9-67
84 / 116
68 - OT Ty Nsekhe
85 / 116

68 - OT Ty Nsekhe

roster gallery 16x9-68
86 / 116
71 - OT Bobby Evans
87 / 116

71 - OT Bobby Evans

roster gallery 16x9-39
88 / 116
73 - G David Edwards
89 / 116

73 - G David Edwards

roster gallery 16x9-41
90 / 116
79 - OT Rob Havenstein
91 / 116

79 - OT Rob Havenstein

roster gallery 16x9-43
92 / 116
82 - WR Lance McCutcheon
93 / 116

82 - WR Lance McCutcheon

roster gallery 16x9-44
94 / 116
87 - TE Jacob Harris
95 / 116

87 - TE Jacob Harris

2022-roster-gallery-jacob-harris
96 / 116
88 - TE Brycen Hopkins
97 / 116

88 - TE Brycen Hopkins

roster gallery 16x9-45
98 / 116
89 - TE Tyler Higbee
99 / 116

89 - TE Tyler Higbee

roster gallery 16x9-89
100 / 116
91 - DT Greg Gaines
101 / 116

91 - DT Greg Gaines

roster gallery 16x9-47
102 / 116
92 - DT Jonah Williams
103 / 116

92 - DT Jonah Williams

roster gallery 16x9-48
104 / 116
93 - DT Marquise Copeland
105 / 116

93 - DT Marquise Copeland

roster gallery 16x9-49
106 / 116
94 - DT A'Shawn Robinson
107 / 116

94 - DT A'Shawn Robinson

roster gallery 16x9-50
108 / 116
95 - DT Bobby Brown III Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner
109 / 116

95 - DT Bobby Brown III

Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner

roster gallery 16x9-95
110 / 116
96 - OLB Keir Thomas II
111 / 116

96 - OLB Keir Thomas II

roster gallery 16x9-51
112 / 116
97 - DT Michael Hoecht
113 / 116

97 - DT Michael Hoecht

roster gallery 16x9-52
114 / 116
99 - DT Aaron Donald
115 / 116

99 - DT Aaron Donald

roster gallery 16x9-53
116 / 116
