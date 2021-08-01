Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Travin Howard: "Feels good to be playing football again"

Aug 01, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – In wake of the injuries at linebacker last season, Kenny Young at one point looked around and realized he and Troy Reeder were the position's only healthy options.

That meant a lot of reps in practice, and eventually games. Young joked on Tuesday that he asked Travin Howard if he could come back during the last quarter of the season so that workload could get scaled back.

Fortunately, those reps at 2021 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union are more balanced, thanks to Howard being back at full strength.

"We chop it up, we spent some time in the offseason talking about what will goals look like for ourselves, and he's in the right spirit, in the right mind," Young said. "He's back healthy. And he loves he loves ball for sure."

Howard was in the mix competing for a starting linebacker spot last year before a preseason knee injury prematurely ended his season before it could even begin. Now healthy, he said it's great to be back and have the same opportunity ahead of him.

"I got my legs up under me, I'm running well," Howard told theRams.com after the team's third training camp practice. "Being with my brothers out here, it just feels good to play football again and just be out here. I feel like I missed a year. I missed out on a lot."

At the time Rams head coach Sean McVay announced the season-ending surgery required to fix Howard's torn meniscus, he said it was "unfortunate" given the hard work Howard put in to put himself in position to be an impact player for their defense. In 2019, Howard began the season as a special teams contributor before becoming a contributor on defense over the final quarter of the season. Appearing in all 16 games, he logged 22 total tackles and three pass breakups.

Fortunately, Howard had a strong support system in wake of his 2020 season going in a different direction than anticipated. He leaned on his mother, his father and his coaches at TCU, all of whom reminded him that injuries are part of the game and not to get too down on himself. Within his own position group, Kiser offered support. Howard also counted on offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, who had a locker next to him last year and has experience with the same knee injury.

"(Havenstein was) just telling me how the surgery went, how the recovery process went and how the rehab process went," Howard said. "He told me it'll be up and downs in the rehab process, and just stay in it. Don't get too down on myself and just stay positive."

Though Howard felt like he missed out on a lot, he has the benefit of returning to the same defensive system, with the Rams aiming to retain last year's scheme while Raheem Morris.

Whether it's a product of that familiarity or just being back at full strength, Howard has had a good training camp so far in the eyes of McVay.

"It's big time (having Howard back)," McVay said after Thursday's practice. "I've been really pleased with him. You felt so bad for him last year because he was doing so many good things. Really liked the look in his eye. He's out here, he's got a good bounce in his step. I think he's really done a nice job of continuing to progress."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Leonard Floyd react to Day 4 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd had to say about the competitive redzone period during Day 4 of Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, working with quarterback Matthew Stafford and more. 
news

Competitive redzone period delights crowd: 10 Observations from Day 4 of Rams 2021 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 4 of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Bobby Brown III to undergo thumb surgery, Robert Rochell to undergo wrist surgery

An injury update from training camp on Rams rookie defensive lineman Bobby Brown III and rookie cornerback Robert Rochell. 
news

Rams Camp Daily 7/31: Fans welcomed to UC Irvine for Family Day

What Rams fans should know ahead of Saturday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

Big Year 2 in store for Jordan Fuller

After making an immediate impact as a rookie, Rams safety Jordan Fuller is gearing up for a potential bigger role in his second season. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jordan Fuller and Darrell Henderson Jr. react to Day 3 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety Jordan Fuller and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. had to say about Henderson taking on a lead back role, higher expectations for Fuller in Year 2, and more after Day 3 of Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Steven Jackson talks Rams running backs, Training Camp

Rams legend Steven Jackson was at UC Irvine for Day 3 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. Here's what he had to say about Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr., being at training camp, and what he's up to these days. 
news

Rams Camp Daily 7/30: Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day highlights Day 3

What Rams fans should know ahead of Friday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Day 2 of 2021 Training camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to say about working with Matthew Stafford, the secondary, and more. 
news

Matthew Stafford impresses, but secondary makes big plays too: 10 Observations from Day 2 of Rams 2021 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 2 of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

From the Podium: Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay react to Day 1 of 2021 Training Camp

What Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay had to say about the atmosphere at 2021 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, Terrell Burgess and DeSean Jackson making plays, and more. 
Advertising