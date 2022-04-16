Travin Howard officially signs restricted free agent tender

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – One of the integral components to the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning defense is officially back.
Linebacker Travin Howard on Saturday signed his one-year restricted free agent tender, keeping him under contract for the upcoming season.
The Rams placed original-round tenders on both Howard and kicker Matt Gay, also a restricted free agent, on March 16. Gay signed his tender on Thursday. According to NFL.com, those tenders are one-year deals worth either greater of (a) $2.540 million or (b) 110 percent of the player's prior-year base salary.
Howard collected 21 total tackles and his first career interception, plus three pass breakups in 12 games last season, making two starts. In the playoffs, he made the game-clinching interception in the NFC Championship against the 49ers to send the Rams to the Super Bowl.