Travin Howard officially signs restricted free agent tender

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – One of the integral components to the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning defense is officially back.

Linebacker Travin Howard on Saturday signed his one-year restricted free agent tender, keeping him under contract for the upcoming season.

The Rams placed original-round tenders on both Howard and kicker Matt Gay, also a restricted free agent, on March 16. Gay signed his tender on Thursday. According to NFL.com, those tenders are one-year deals worth either greater of (a) $2.540 million or (b) 110 percent of the player's prior-year base salary.