Travin Howard steps up at linebacker in Rams' win over Vikings

That interception was the biggest of all of them.

Five plays after replacing Jones, Howard corralled Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' deflected pass in the endzone and returned it to the Rams' 17, a redzone stop that prevented the Vikings from answering the Rams' touchdown-scoring drive on the previous series. Prior to the pick, the Vikings had reached the Rams' 8-yard line and in position to come away with at least a field goal.

"We was in a quarters coverage over there and my guy, I knew he was trying to come in and maybe (run) like a slant behind me, and I was just reading the quarterback's eyes, and when you run to the ball, good things happen," Howard said.

While Los Angeles did not come away with points off of that turnover, it was a timely and needed play. Minnesota punted on each of its next two offensive possessions and didn't score its first points until kicker Greg Joseph's successful 23-yard field goal attempt with 2:23 left until halftime.