ILB Travin Howard to miss rest of season with torn meniscus

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Rams inside linebacker Travin Howard will miss the rest of the 2020 season with a torn meniscus that will require surgery to fix, head coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday. McVay said the injury happened during a practice.

"It's really unfortunate for a guy that's put in a lot of work, put himself in position to be a huge impact player for us," McVay said. "I have total trust that he'll come back stronger and continue to be a big part of our organization moving forward but guys will be asked to step up in his absence."

In terms of who steps up for Howard, McVay said he feels good about the inside linebacker position as it currently stands and won't look outside the team for his replacement.

"We've talked about those three guys, when you look at Micah, Kenny (Young) and Troy Reeder," McVay said. "Those guys have done a nice job. Really, when you add in T-Howard, those four have played really good football throughout."

Young, who was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens last October, filled for Howard alongside Micah Kiser on the first team defense during the Rams' scrimmage last Saturday.

"Speed, explosion," McVay said, when asked what Young brings to Los Angeles' defense. "He's one of those players on defense you feel. I thought he had a couple nice plays where he felt an opening, triggered and was able to make some TFLs. He's got athleticism in coverage. I think he's picking up the system well. But just the overall athleticism, ability to cover ground and be able to see plays and make them. That quick reaction is something that stood out to me from him the other day. I thought he did a nice job. I was very encouraged with Kenny's play."