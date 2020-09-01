ILB Travin Howard to miss rest of season with torn meniscus

Sep 01, 2020 at 12:43 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Rams inside linebacker Travin Howard will miss the rest of the 2020 season with a torn meniscus that will require surgery to fix, head coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday. McVay said the injury happened during a practice.

"It's really unfortunate for a guy that's put in a lot of work, put himself in position to be a huge impact player for us," McVay said. "I have total trust that he'll come back stronger and continue to be a big part of our organization moving forward but guys will be asked to step up in his absence."

In terms of who steps up for Howard, McVay said he feels good about the inside linebacker position as it currently stands and won't look outside the team for his replacement.

"We've talked about those three guys, when you look at Micah, Kenny (Young) and Troy Reeder," McVay said. "Those guys have done a nice job. Really, when you add in T-Howard, those four have played really good football throughout."

Young, who was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens last October, filled for Howard alongside Micah Kiser on the first team defense during the Rams' scrimmage last Saturday.

"Speed, explosion," McVay said, when asked what Young brings to Los Angeles' defense. "He's one of those players on defense you feel. I thought he had a couple nice plays where he felt an opening, triggered and was able to make some TFLs. He's got athleticism in coverage. I think he's picking up the system well. But just the overall athleticism, ability to cover ground and be able to see plays and make them. That quick reaction is something that stood out to me from him the other day. I thought he did a nice job. I was very encouraged with Kenny's play."

A 2018 seventh-round draft pick out of TCU, Howard played in all 16 games in 2019, making 19 total tackles and three pass breakups.

Related Content

Sean McVay: A'Shawn Robinson to return from Active/Non-Football Injury List "at some point this season" 
news

Sean McVay: A'Shawn Robinson to return from Active/Non-Football Injury List "at some point this season" 

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on DT A'Shawn Robinson on Sunday.
McVay: Johnson, Noteboom and Allen "making good progress"
news

McVay: Johnson, Noteboom and Allen "making good progress"

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at the NFL Scouting Combine updates where safety John Johnson III and offensive linemen Joe Noteboom and Brian Allen stand as they rehab injuries.
Injury Update: Ramsey being evaluated on knee, Henderson Jr. likely to be placed on injured reserve
news

Injury Update: Ramsey being evaluated on knee, Henderson Jr. likely to be placed on injured reserve

The latest on Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey and right tackle Bobby Evans' injuries sustained against the San Francisco 49ers. 
Rams CB Troy Hill undergoes surgery on fractured thumb, K Greg Zuerlein suffers muscle strain
news

Rams CB Troy Hill undergoes surgery on fractured thumb, K Greg Zuerlein suffers muscle strain

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill exited Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a fractured thumb and needed surgery Monday to fix it.
Natson out 4-6 weeks with hamstring injury; Havenstein and Everett day-to-day
news

Natson out 4-6 weeks with hamstring injury; Havenstein and Everett day-to-day

The Los Angeles Rams will be without their starting punt and kick returner for an extended period of time.
McVay: Havenstein "making good progress," Everett day-to-day
news

McVay: Havenstein "making good progress," Everett day-to-day

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay updates the status of RT Rob Havenstein and TE Gerald Everett as they begin preparing for the Arizona Cardinals. 
Rams OL Joe Noteboom out for year, CB Aqib Talib placed on injured reserve
news

Rams OL Joe Noteboom out for year, CB Aqib Talib placed on injured reserve

Sean McVay announced Monday that Rams starters will miss time with injuries.
Taylor Rapp expected to be available vs. 49ers; Bryce Hager TBD but making positive progress
news

Taylor Rapp expected to be available vs. 49ers; Bryce Hager TBD but making positive progress

Rams head coach Sean McVay updates statuses of safety Taylor Rapp, ILB Bryce Hager and OLB Clay Matthews as the Rams begin preparing for the 49ers. 
Injury update: Matthews out for at least one month with broken jaw, Cooks placed into concussion protocol
news

Injury update: Matthews out for at least one month with broken jaw, Cooks placed into concussion protocol

The latest on suffered injuries suffered by Rams LB Clay Matthews and WR Brandin Cooks during Thursday's game against the Seahawks. 
Injury Update: Blythe, Higbee "day-to-day"
news

Injury Update: Blythe, Higbee "day-to-day"

The latest on RG Austin Blythe and TE Tyler Higbee as the Rams prepare to face the Cleveland Browns this week.

Advertising