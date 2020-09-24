Playing nickel DB at age 29, Rams' Troy Hill "trying to age like fine wine" 

Sep 24, 2020 at 01:00 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – When approached by the Rams' defensive coaching staff about transitioning from cornerback to nickel defensive back – also known as "star" in defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's scheme – Troy Hill had just one question.

"Well, am I going to play corner too?"

If he sustains his play from Sunday, he might not, but for good reason. While playing nickel defensive back is a new role for Hill, it's one he is excelling in.

"I'm just trying to go out there and be the best version of myself that I can be at that position," Hill said during a video conference with reporters Monday morning.

Hill's initial skepticism about the move is somewhat understandable.

Last season, injuries at the cornerback position elevated him to a starting role, and he turned in a performance worthy of being ranked one of Pro Football Focus' Top 25 cornerbacks at the end of the regular season. Hill flourished playing opposite cornerback Jalen Ramsey, posting career-highs in total tackles (38) and pass breakups (11) while tying his career-high for interceptions in a single season (2).

Outside corner seemed like a natural fit, even in a new defensive scheme. Seeing Hill operate at "star" in training camp, however, gave Staley other ideas.

"Troy has a lot of the qualities that we specifically value at the nickel position," Staley said during a video conference with reporters Wednesday. "I think what we value at nickel is a little bit different than most. We want a guy that can cover man-to-man, and I think his ability outside at corner really expresses itself inside his style of play. It does happen quicker inside, and he has a lot of short-space quickness to compete with these slot wide-outs."

Staley also said that when he first joined the Rams, he noticed Hill was one of the team's best tacklers. Because the nickel defensive back is "in the way a lot in the run game," Staley felt Hill's presence as a tackler would be a natural fit for "star." Anyone who plays "star" must play with poise and not get sped up during a game, according to Staley, so Hill's steady, calm demeanor further justified deploying Hill at that position.

That trust paid off in Week 2, when Hill snagged the game-clinching interception for a 37-19 Los Angeles win at Philadelphia last Sunday. Hill's overall performance – he also had eight total tackles and a pass breakup – earned him one of the game balls from L.A. head coach Sean McVay and the chance to break it down in the locker room for the first time in his career.

"He's a good nickel. He's a really, really good nickel," Rams quarterback Jared Goff said. "He's shifty and he's smart. He knows all his leverages and everything. He does a good job."

That said, this is the first time Hill is playing nickel defensive back, which means he's still learning. Staley thought Hill played more technically sound in Week 2 compared to Week 1, so there is evidence he is making progress.

"I'm still working my way up, and I'm still grinding and getting better every day, trying to age like fine wine," Hill said. "So I'm excited about this process."

Related Content

Bills head coach Sean McDermott views Rams defense as "big challenge" for his offense
news

Bills head coach Sean McDermott views Rams defense as "big challenge" for his offense

Buffalo's offense will face a stiff test against Los Angeles' defense, according to head coach Sean McDermott. 
From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Woods and Goff share final thoughts on Week 2, look ahead to Week 3 at Bills
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Woods and Goff share final thoughts on Week 2, look ahead to Week 3 at Bills

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
Micah Kiser named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2
news

Micah Kiser named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2

Following his strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Micah Kiser has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2. 
First Look: Rams head back east for Week 3 road game at Bills
news

First Look: Rams head back east for Week 3 road game at Bills

An early preview of Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. 
Rams Power Rankings: Week 3
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 3.
McVay: Joe Noteboom out for Bills game, Cam Akers day-to-day, Brown will be available
news

McVay: Joe Noteboom out for Bills game, Cam Akers day-to-day, Brown will be available

Speaking with reporters during his weekly Monday video conference, Rams head coach Sean McVay discussed the latest on running back Cam Akers (ribs), Joe Noteboom (calf) and Malcolm Brown (finger). 
Darrell Henderson Jr.: "I just went out there and played my game" 
news

Darrell Henderson Jr.: "I just went out there and played my game" 

For Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr., his approach to the Eagles game was no different from how he approached other games. 
Los Angeles native Robert Woods grateful for opportunity to remain home 
news

Los Angeles native Robert Woods grateful for opportunity to remain home 

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods is happy he'll be in the horns long-term. 
Goff lanza tres pases de TD a Higbee para conducir a los Rams en Philadelphia
news

Goff lanza tres pases de TD a Higbee para conducir a los Rams en Philadelphia

Los Ángeles gana de nuevo en la Costa Este y asegura otro septiembre positivo en la era McVay
From the Podium: McVay, Higbee, Woods, Williams, Kiser and Goff react to Rams' Week 2 win over Eagles
news

From the Podium: McVay, Higbee, Woods, Williams, Kiser and Goff react to Rams' Week 2 win over Eagles

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, tight end Tyler Higbee, wide receiver Robert Woods, cornerback Darious Williams, linebacker Micah Kiser and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions on Sunday. 
Game Recap: Rams defeat Eagles 37-19 to move to 2-0 on season
news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Eagles 37-19 to move to 2-0 on season

Big days by tight end Tyler Higbee and running back Darrell Henderson Jr.,  plus timely interceptions by cornerbacks Darious Williams and Troy Hill, help the Los Angeles Rams come away with the victory in their first road game of the 2020 season. 

