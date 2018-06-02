Two Weeks Into OTAs, Lawler Taking Reps with First-Team Defense

injury and a foot injury that required surgery, respectively. Both injuries occurred in the offseason program.

With both out for the remainder of the offseason, Lawler has been asked to step up in their place — something that may have surprised the rookie at first, but was not entirely unexpected.

"I knew they were thin [and] that's why they drafted three of us," Lawler said. "You never wish that upon anybody, but that's football. It's next man up. I get hurt, hopefully not, but the next man's gotta play. That's football and that's the business we're in."

Through six OTAs, Lawler has been taking reps with the ones as the club's strongside linebacker. While at SMU, he played the majority of his time on the weak side, representing yet another transition for the young player.

But with the help of linebacker's coach Joe Barry, Lawler is hopeful that he will be able to not only learn the terminology and scheme, but also to improve his technique at a new position.

"I have to drop a lot more. So, the route combos, the motions, just the communication overall, that's been the toughest to pick up," he said. "I've got to get better as a pass rusher. Joe B always says that we're paid to rush their quarterback and that's something that I've gotta refine."