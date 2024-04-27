 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

In getting drafted by Rams, Tyler Davis reunites with former Clemson teammate Davis Allen

Apr 27, 2024 at 03:49 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – There's a lot to like about his NFL landing spot for new Rams defensive lineman Tyler Davis.

For starters, he's got a former college teammate on the roster in tight end Davis Allen (they both went to Clemson). He also joins a young, hungry defensive front with rookie classmates like Jared Verse and Braden Fiske that he's admired from afar from Clemson and Florida State's battles in the ACC.

At the time he held his video conference with reporters after being drafted, Davis said he hadn't heard from Allen yet, but he was about to text Allen.

"Can't wait," Davis said of being teammates with Allen again.

The reunion was seemingly meant to be. Davis said Allen's parents texted his parents that they hoped Davis became a Ram.

"It's crazy how that happens," Davis said.

The Rams took Verse in the first round and Fiske in the second round, and he sees that partnership being beneficial to his development as a player.

"They some dogs. They some dogs," Davis said. "I admired them from a distance, played against them. Just to be able to have those teammates, knowing that I'm definitely going to get better."

Beyond reuniting with a close friend, joining the Rams also appeals to Davis because of that young defensive front as a whole.

"I think it's going to create a lot of new relationships, just with us all going through the same stuff," Davis said. "I can't wait."

Related Content

news

READ: Rams select OL KT Leveston with 254th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston with the 254th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select OL Beaux Limmer with 217th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer with the 217th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select WR Jordan Whittington with 213th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington with the 213th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select K Joshua Karty with 209th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Stanford kicker Joshua Karty with the 209th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select DL Tyler Davis with 196th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis with the 196th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Getting drafted by Rams gives Brennan Jackson a full-circle homecoming

New Rams linebacker Brennan Jackson reacts to being drafted by the team in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select LB Brennan Jackson with 154th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Washington State linebacker Brennen Jackson with the 154th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

2024 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.
news

Kamren Kinchens reunites with high school teammate Tutu Atwell on Rams

Getting drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft meant the chance to begin his NFL career with a former high school teammate for defensive back Kamren Kinchens.
news

Blake Corum: Getting drafted by Rams a 'full circle' moment

New Rams running back Blake Corum reacts to being selected 83rd overall by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

3 takeaways from Les Snead and Sean McVay's press conference following Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft: Braden Fiske and Jared Verse's on-field chemistry, Blake Corum's familiar skillset, commonalities between selections

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference after the conclusion of Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising