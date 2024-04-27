In getting drafted by Rams, Tyler Davis reunites with former Clemson teammate Davis Allen

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – There's a lot to like about his NFL landing spot for new Rams defensive lineman Tyler Davis.

For starters, he's got a former college teammate on the roster in tight end Davis Allen (they both went to Clemson). He also joins a young, hungry defensive front with rookie classmates like Jared Verse and Braden Fiske that he's admired from afar from Clemson and Florida State's battles in the ACC.

At the time he held his video conference with reporters after being drafted, Davis said he hadn't heard from Allen yet, but he was about to text Allen.

"Can't wait," Davis said of being teammates with Allen again.

The reunion was seemingly meant to be. Davis said Allen's parents texted his parents that they hoped Davis became a Ram.

"It's crazy how that happens," Davis said.

The Rams took Verse in the first round and Fiske in the second round, and he sees that partnership being beneficial to his development as a player.

"They some dogs. They some dogs," Davis said. "I admired them from a distance, played against them. Just to be able to have those teammates, knowing that I'm definitely going to get better."

Beyond reuniting with a close friend, joining the Rams also appeals to Davis because of that young defensive front as a whole.