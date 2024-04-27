 Skip to main content
READ: Rams select DL Tyler Davis with 196th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 01:55 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – The Rams continued to add to their defense on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, this time selecting Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis with the 196th pick in the sixth round on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 301-pound Davis was a First-Team All-ACC performer for the Tigers in 2023 after producing 34 total tackles (3.5 for loss) while starting all 13 games. It was the third-straight season he earned First-Team all-conference recognition, going back to the 2021 season.

Davis' arrival means L.A. has used five of its first 2024 draft picks on defensive players so far.

More to come on theRams.com.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams DL Tyler Davis | 2024 NFL Draft

With the 196th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis. Take a look through the best photos from his time at Clemson.

E_CLEMSON_DAVIS_TYLER_2
1 / 11
Dawson_Powers
Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) rushes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
2 / 11

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) rushes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) reacts during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
3 / 11

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) reacts during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
4 / 11

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) reacts during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
5 / 11

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) reacts during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) sets up for a play during the second half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
6 / 11

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) sets up for a play during the second half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) is blocked by Syracuse offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
7 / 11

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) is blocked by Syracuse offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
E_CLEMSON_DAVIS_TYLER_3
8 / 11
© Wil Langston
E_CLEMSON_DAVIS_TYLER_1
9 / 11
Dawson_Powers
Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) looks on during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
10 / 11

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) looks on during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
11 / 11

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
