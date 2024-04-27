READ: Rams select DL Tyler Davis with 196th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – The Rams continued to add to their defense on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, this time selecting Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis with the 196th pick in the sixth round on Saturday.
The 6-foot-2, 301-pound Davis was a First-Team All-ACC performer for the Tigers in 2023 after producing 34 total tackles (3.5 for loss) while starting all 13 games. It was the third-straight season he earned First-Team all-conference recognition, going back to the 2021 season.
Davis' arrival means L.A. has used five of its first 2024 draft picks on defensive players so far.
With the 196th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis. Take a look through the best photos from his time at Clemson.