Where Are They Now? Former Rams defensive lineman and captain Tyoka Jackson

"The defense, I knew like the back of my hand because I'd studied it in Tampa. I wouldn't even pick up the playbook anymore. We had obviously, some nuances every week, that we would do that were tailored against the offense," Jackson said.

"But I knew it just as well or better than any of the coaches, honestly, from a defensive line standpoint. I played every position on the line and I made all the calls during pass rush. So it was just the combination of me understanding the defense supremely and being healthy."

With the Rams for five seasons, 2001-05, the "best year" of Jackson's career was also the first of three consecutive years when his teammates' respect was demonstrated by them choosing him to be a captain.

"It was an honor for me just because when you look at who wasn't the captain on that team.That's when you really started to go, 'Wow, how was I a captain? My goodness,'" Jackson said. "Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, and all of these unbelievable players on that team who were not a captain, Orlando Pace, the list goes on of the great men and great players who weren't a captain. And so that's when I started to realize this is an amazing deal here. And the fact that I wasn't a full-time starter, that's very rare.

"So I took that as a tremendous compliment. And I didn't do anything different. I just was myself after being named captain. All I had to do was just come to work every day, work hard, and be a positive influence on the young players by leading by example.