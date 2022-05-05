Where are they now? Former Rams DE & Super Bowl XXXIV Champion Kevin Carter

A defensive end who's drafted in the first round by the Rams is as rare as making good time on the 405. In the 51 years since Jack Youngblood was selected, only seven, including Kevin Carter, have been the team's top pick.

"The Rams really hadn't showed a lot of interest, and I didn't know that I was on their radar," Carter said. "They had a whole new coaching staff. Rich Brooks had just come from Oregon. So they were looking to just get the best player that was available at the time. And I guess I fit the bill for what they wanted."

A consensus first-team All-American as a senior at the University of Florida, Carter, taken sixth overall, was the first defensive player chosen in the 1995 NFL Draft.

And while some would be so excited that they'd feel like they were on top of the world, Carter felt the weight of the world on his shoulders and feared being labeled as a bust.

"I think a lot of players won't admit that, but when you're drafted that high, there's a tremendous amount of unspoken pressure and expectation," Carter said. "And by the law of averages, just how the NFL Draft has gone, it's always 50-50. You have these top picks, and the teams invest all this money and time and then three to four years later, you see what you get out of your investment.

"I didn't want to be one of those guys that came to a team and didn't make a positive impact. Didn't quote, unquote, live up to those expectations that have been placed upon me.

"I ended up being the first guy, so I really wanted to blaze a path. I really wanted to be that dude that they said, 'Oh, who went first in the 1995 NFL Draft?' 'Kevin Carter.' 'Oh, great player, had a great career.' I want to be thought of in that vein."

The rookie had the opportunity to start on that path from day one thanks to his new teammates on the defensive line.

"That was one thing about my transition to the NFL. When I first got there, I had a really awesome group of veteran guys that were just really good to me: Fred Stokes, Sean Gilbert, Robert Young, D'Marco Farr," Carter said.

"So I had a really good group of guys within my own (defensive linemen) room. But there were other guys like Todd Lyght, who looked out for me. Roman Phifer, a lot of guys on the team that taught me a lot about what it meant to be a pro. And what it was like to thrive in that situation. I really learned a lot by listening and emulating those older guys."

The education was just beginning. In 1997, after the first two seasons in St. Louis were less than memorable, Brooks was replaced by Dick Vermeil, a head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles – turned network TV analyst – turned head coach again.

Vermeil had made an impression on the defensive end years earlier at a Florida practice while prepping for one of Carter's games.

"I remember just really taking a liking to him. I remember him with all these big information cards. He was by himself and the rest of the crew was standing with the coaches, kind of grandstanding, kind of getting nuggets and stuff like that. But he was walking around on his own writing all this stuff down, and it was all color coded," Carter said.

"He really intrigued me, and he and I ended up having a wonderful conversation. He asked me about my parents, what made me tick, what my motivation was. And he told me that he found me to be an engaging young man. He was really just a wonderful man in that moment when I met him.

"And then when he came in to be our coach, I was ecstatic. I was all excited because I thought that I finally had the kind of coach that was consistent with the organization that I came from in college. Having Steve Spurrier, having that top-notch, top-level championship expectation, that was the biggest kind of culture shock coming into the NFL.

"Dick Vermeil came in, and from day one in the press conference, he promised that in three years we'd be world champions. Of course, me sitting there naive on bated breath, I believed him. And I said from that moment, 'I'm going to do everything this man says and I'm going to be part of that world championship team.' And three years later, we were."