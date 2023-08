"Se sintió bien liberar un poco mi frustración": Actuación contra los Raiders alentadora para el TE Davis Allen después de lidiar con una lesión en el músculo de la corva

The Los Angeles Rams' newest tight end, Davis Allen, came by way of the 2023 NFL Draft. Son to former Georgia linebacker, John Allen, Davis carries on his family's football legacy. As an exciting young prospect, the NFL categorized Davis as "a human vacuum, using instinctive body positioning, mid-air adjustments and exceptional catch focus for consistent 50/50 wins." Browse photos of Davis' first weeks in the NFL as he looks to leverage his talents and win a spot on the Rams starting roster. Full player bio here