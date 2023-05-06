Van Jefferson "feeling pretty good" during 2023 offseason program after difficult 2022

Los Angeles' offense thrives with a healthy and involved Jefferson, as the late stages of the 2022 season showed.

A big play threat, he averaged 15.6 yards per reception across his 11 games played last year, with a long of 39. Of Jefferson's 24 total receptions, nearly one-third (7) went for 20-plus yards.

Now, he may find himself in a bigger role as the second-most experienced receiver on the Rams' roster after Allen Robinson II was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I mean, I just approach every day as it is, just trying to get better every day," Jefferson said, when asked if being the most experienced receiver other than Cooper Kupp changes his approach. "Obviously we know Cooper's the main guy in the room, but obviously everyone can learn from each other. So I just take on that role of whoever I can help, I can help, leading by example and just going from there."

Just as being past those surgeries will set up a brighter 2023 season for Jefferson, so too will having starting quarterback Matthew Stafford throw during offseason workouts after not doing so last spring.