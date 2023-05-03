From the Podium: Updates from Michael Hoecht, Jordan Fuller, Van Jefferson and Rob Havenstein as Phase II of offseason program gets underway

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams outside linebacker Michael Hoecht, safety Jordan Fuller, wide receiver Van Jefferson and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein each held press conferences with local media Wednesday with Phase II off the offseason program underway, discussing how their offseasons have gone so far, preparing for leadership roles, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"For right now, it's outside linebacker training." – Hoecht
- After making the switch from defensive tackle to outside linebacker late last season, Hoecht will be focusing on the latter position for his offseason training this year.
- Hoecht said the main thing in terms of physical preparation for that is getting more comfortable with movement patterns and a different volume of running compared to running on the interior of the defensive line.
"I feel like I've been prepared, just these last few years and (the fact that) we've been through a bunch of stuff." – Fuller
- Fuller is ready to take on a leadership role on a Rams defense that got very young this offseason.
- In taking on that role, Fuller said it's about being himself, which means approaching everything in wherever he can add value or help someone.
"It's good to be back. You really do miss it. There's something about this place that's special. The renewed energy that we have in this place of having fun again, getting after it, competing, rolling the dice and seeing what happens and thing that's been showing the first couple of weeks of workouts and this first week of field work." – Havenstein
- Rams players and coaches are enjoying being back in the building for the offseason program and OTAs.
- Havenstein himself said he feels "great" physically.
"It's been great being back and working with Grif (strength and conditioning associated John Griffin), (associate athletic trainer) Mark (Dydasco) and (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and those guys, getting back to myself and I'm feeling pretty good." – Jefferson
- Jefferson underwent two knee procedures last year, the first of which occurred in the spring. With that now behind him, he's feeling rejuvenated this spring.
- Jefferson said now it's about him getting his bounce back, gaining strength in both legs and being able to do the things he knows he's capable of.