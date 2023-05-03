From the Podium: Updates from Michael Hoecht, Jordan Fuller, Van Jefferson and Rob Havenstein as Phase II of offseason program gets underway

"It's good to be back. You really do miss it. There's something about this place that's special. The renewed energy that we have in this place of having fun again, getting after it, competing, rolling the dice and seeing what happens and thing that's been showing the first couple of weeks of workouts and this first week of field work." – Havenstein

Rams players and coaches are enjoying being back in the building for the offseason program and OTAs.

Havenstein himself said he feels "great" physically.