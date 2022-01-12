Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams host 'Virtual Fan Rally: A Rams Playoff Exclusive presented by Audi' leading up to Rams-Cardinals Wild Card game

Jan 12, 2022 at 10:27 AM

Tonight (Wednesday, January 12) at 6 PM PT, the NFC West Champs will bring the Rams House together virtually in anticipation of hosting the Wild Card Playoff game on Monday, January 17 against the Arizona Cardinals.  

The "Virtual Fan Rally: A Rams House Playoff Exclusive presented by Audi" will appear on all Rams social and digital platforms tonight at 6 PM PT.

Hosted by the Voice of the Rams J.B. Long and gameday host Kirsten Watson, the Virtual Fan Rally will feature conversations with Rams players ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿, ﻿Sony Michel﻿, ﻿Jacob Harris﻿, Super Bowl XXXIV Champion and Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Torry Holt, as well as NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano and former player and Rams color analyst Maurice Jones-Drew.

Fans who attend the Virtual Fan Rally will have a chance to win prizes including:

  • $1,000 gift card to Rams Fan Shop
  • Autographed helmet from ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿
  • Autographed helmet from ﻿Aaron Donald﻿

The NFC West Champion Los Angeles Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Monday, January 17 at 5:15 PM PT for the first-ever playoff game at SoFi Stadium. The Rams-Cardinals Wild Card game will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC-7, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, as well as on radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM and in Spanish on Tu Liga 980 AM. 

More details, including how to purchase tickets and suites, can be found at www.therams.com/playoffs.

Related Content

news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams preparing for Week 18 season finale vs. San Francisco 49ers

From Game Week with OLB Von Miller to Mic'd Up with OL Andrew Whitworth, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Los Angeles Rams and Gatorade present "Born and Bred" an inspiring short film starring Rams receiver Robert Woods

The film, created by Shamrock Studio / DLP Media Group, tells the triumphant story of how Robert Woods' hometown roots, family and the passing of his big sister, Olivia, shaped him into the man and NFL player he has become today.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Victory vs. Cardinals & preparing for a rescheduled Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks

From Mic'd Up with Van Jefferson to the victory against the Arizona Cardinals, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Victory vs. Jaguars & preparing for Rams vs. Cardinals rematch on Monday Night Football

From Sean McVay mic'd up to the Rams nominating Andrew Whitworth for Walter Payton Man of the Year, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Returning to SoFi Stadium for Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 matchup, My Cause My Cleats & more

From Aaron Donald mic'd up to My Cause My Cleats, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams prepare to face the Packers

From preparing to face the Green Bay Packers after the bye week to celebrating Thanksgiving, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams have a chance to rest & regroup during their bye week

From Austin Corbett mic'd up to Terrell Burgess shopping for a gameday suit, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Welcoming Odell Beckham Jr. & preparing for Rams vs. 49ers rivalry showdown

From Odell Beckham Jr. arriving in LA to Isaac Bruce's Hall of Fame ring ceremony, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Victory over Texans, acquiring Von Miller & preparing for Rams vs. Titans Sunday Night Football showdown

From Dont'e Deayon Mic' Up to Von Miller joining the Rams, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams victory vs. Lions & now looking to secure a four-game win streak in Week 8 Texans matchup

From Matthew Stafford Mic'd up vs. Lions to Rams Revealed with Dont'e Deayon, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

INDOCHINO named proud partner of Los Angeles Rams

INDOCHINO, the global leader in made to measure apparel, is entering into a major new sports collaboration as Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams for the 2021 season. 
Advertising