Los Angeles Rams host 'Virtual Fan Rally: A Rams Playoff Exclusive presented by Audi' leading up to Rams-Cardinals Wild Card game

Tonight (Wednesday, January 12) at 6 PM PT, the NFC West Champs will bring the Rams House together virtually in anticipation of hosting the Wild Card Playoff game on Monday, January 17 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The "Virtual Fan Rally: A Rams House Playoff Exclusive presented by Audi" will appear on all Rams social and digital platforms tonight at 6 PM PT.

Hosted by the Voice of the Rams J.B. Long and gameday host Kirsten Watson, the Virtual Fan Rally will feature conversations with Rams players ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿, ﻿Sony Michel﻿, ﻿Jacob Harris﻿, Super Bowl XXXIV Champion and Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Torry Holt, as well as NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano and former player and Rams color analyst Maurice Jones-Drew.

Fans who attend the Virtual Fan Rally will have a chance to win prizes including:

$1,000 gift card to Rams Fan Shop

Autographed helmet from ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿

Autographed helmet from ﻿Aaron Donald﻿

The NFC West Champion Los Angeles Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Monday, January 17 at 5:15 PM PT for the first-ever playoff game at SoFi Stadium. The Rams-Cardinals Wild Card game will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC-7, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, as well as on radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM and in Spanish on Tu Liga 980 AM.