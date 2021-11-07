Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Von Miller, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Chris Garrett among inactives for Rams-Titans

Nov 07, 2021 at 03:56 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Outside linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿ (ankle) is among the Rams' inactives for tonight's game against the Titans (5:20 p.m. pacific time NBC). Miller entered the contest as a game-time decision.

Miller is joined by quarterback ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿, outside linebacker ﻿Chris Garrett﻿, offensive lineman ﻿AJ Jackson﻿, offensive lineman ﻿Tremayne Anchrum Jr.﻿ and tight end ﻿Brycen Hopkins﻿.

Meanwhile, wide receiver ﻿Robert Woods﻿, cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ and linebacker ﻿Ernest Jones﻿ are all active after entering the game as questionable.

Defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. and defensive tackle Marquise Copeland are both active for L.A. after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is Brooks' second elevation and Copeland's first.

For the Titans, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Taylor Lewan and linebacker Monty Rice are active after being listed as questionable.

However, fullback Tory Carter (shoulder) and tackle Kendall Lamm (back) are inactive after being listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Bryce Perkins

OLB Von Miller

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

TE Brycen Hopkins

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Josh Reynolds

CB Greg Mabin

FB Tory Carter

LB Rashaan Evans

G Nate Davis

T Kendall Lamm

DE Amani Bledsoe

