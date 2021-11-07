Von Miller, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Chris Garrett among inactives for Rams-Titans

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Outside linebacker Von Miller (ankle) is among the Rams' inactives for tonight's game against the Titans (5:20 p.m. pacific time NBC). Miller entered the contest as a game-time decision.
Miller is joined by quarterback Bryce Perkins, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, offensive lineman AJ Jackson, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and tight end Brycen Hopkins.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Robert Woods, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Ernest Jones are all active after entering the game as questionable.
Defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. and defensive tackle Marquise Copeland are both active for L.A. after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is Brooks' second elevation and Copeland's first.
For the Titans, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Taylor Lewan and linebacker Monty Rice are active after being listed as questionable.
However, fullback Tory Carter (shoulder) and tackle Kendall Lamm (back) are inactive after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams:
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Bryce Perkins
OLB Von Miller
OLB Chris Garrett
OL Alaric Jackson
OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
TE Brycen Hopkins
TENNESSEE TITANS
WR Josh Reynolds
CB Greg Mabin
FB Tory Carter
LB Rashaan Evans
G Nate Davis
T Kendall Lamm
DE Amani Bledsoe