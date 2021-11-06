Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

United Way of Greater Los Angeles raises close to $900,000 to fight poverty during inaugural WalkUnitedLA, a family 5K at SoFi Stadium

Nov 06, 2021 at 03:00 PM

United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Rams, local community and philanthropic organizations and businesses, and over 5,800 participants virtually and in-person raised close to $900,000 thanks in part to match fund sponsors at the inaugural WalkUnitedLA at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. WalkUnitedLA brought communities together from across the region to help end homelessness, provide equitable and quality education to all students, and ensure greater economic mobility and increased access to opportunities for working families and individuals.

"Thanks to our fundraising match sponsors, the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation for homelessness solutions and the Margie & Robert E. Petersen Foundation for educational equity we were able to leverage our impact for our most vulnerable neighbors, students and families," said Elise Buik, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. "After the devastating months many in our community have faced with the pandemic, we know that these resources will make a difference, especially in the communities of color hit hardest by the pandemic."

"Ending homelessness requires a united commitment to permanent housing, and we are proud to be a longtime partner with United Way of Greater Los Angeles in this effort and to match pledges to support organizations working to end homelessness throughout Los Angeles County," said Peter Laugharn, President and CEO of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. "To rebuild a more equitable community, we need to work together to advance solutions that ensure everyone has a place to call home. 

WalkUnitedLA's participants brought in over 200 teams that competed for top spots with fundraising and numbers. SoCalGas came in first with over $100,000 raised and nearly 800 members. Close second was East West Bank raising over $34,000 with over 300 members followed by City National Bank, and JPL Voyagers. Strength Based Community Change (SBCC), Team Rams and United LA Union were in the top 5 for most team membership.

In addition to the 5K course that went through the stadium on concourse level 6, participants enjoyed a fun family festival with music, food trucks, a Beer Garden, kids zone, "Listen In," art installation and plenty of opportunities to get involved in the event's vision for a more just and equitable Los Angeles County. The public sound art installation "Listen In," inspired a collective awareness to end homelessness. Some additional highlights included the Compton Kidz Club all-girl choir, dance and stretch routines led by the Rams cheerleaders, Rampage, and more. 

WalkUnitedLA evolved from United Way of Greater L.A.'s flagship event HomeWalk, the single largest annual event to end homelessness across the nation. Since 2007, this annual event has united Angelenos supporting bold solutions to end poverty. Over the years, more than 125,000 people from across Los Angeles County have raised over $9.5 million to end homelessness for over 20,000 of our unhoused neighbors. 

This year, United Way of Greater Los Angeles, in partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, expanded the focus of WalkUnitedLA to acknowledge and address the intersectional root causes of poverty and benefit the diverse community organizations working to build a more equitable Los Angeles. 

"Aligned with our vision to unite the community, it was fitting that the new home of the Los Angeles Rams could also serve as the new home for WalkUnitedLA and this tremendous example of what is possible when we come together," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Demoff.  "As committed partners of United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the Rams stand with the WalkUnitedLA participants in the fight to end poverty and to expand opportunities for all."

Additional partners boosted the impact of the WalkUnitedLA fundraiser including media partners ABC-7/KABC-TV Los Angeles, ESPNLA 710 AM, 94.7 The Wave and 93.1 JACK FM, Champion Sponsors Annenberg Foundation and East West Bank, Start Line Sponsors, City National Bank, Kaiser Permanente and SoCalGas, and Finish Line Sponsors Target, Torrance Refinery Company and UPS.

Related Content

news

Jalen Ramsey teams up with The Athletes' Corner & Feeding America® to help feed families in Los Angeles

For every interception, sack, and forced fumble recorded by the Rams defense this season, 5,000 meals* will be provided to food banks in LA.
news

Rams and Giffords host roundtable conversation with Community Violence Intervention workers at SoFi Stadium

To support gun violence prevention efforts in our communities, the Rams and Giffords hosted a roundtable with Community Violence Intervention workers at SoFi Stadium
news

Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties host Fourth Annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes"

The Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties teamed up to host the "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions.
news

Rams and EVERFI create virtual mental health series for LA region students

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with EVERFI's Character Playbook to kick off the first installment of a virtual Mental Health Series for 575 students in the LA region. 
news

Rams launch flag football league for Los Angeles Unified students, surprise students with jerseys and equipment

The Rams have partnered with Beyond the Bell (BTB) to launch a flag football league for LAUSD middle school students. The Rams are providing reversible jerseys to 5,028 students at 110 LAUSD middle schools.
news

Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi team up to combat growing food insecurity among college students

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP) and Pepsi kicked off a series of initiatives to tackle food insecurity by teaming up with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host a drive-thru mobile food distribution at Compton College.
news

Pacsun supports Los Angeles Rams community efforts with 2021 season partnership

Southern California based retailer to donate $1 million in clothing to support partnership for Los Angeles schools.
news

Los Angeles Rams team up with Albertsons/Vons/Pavillions & Pepsi to tackle hunger in Southern California

Proceeds from Pepsi products purchased at local Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions stores from October 13 to December 28 will benefit Feeding America® network food banks in Los Angeles, Ventura & Orange County. Rams DT Sebastian Joseph Day, who recently launched his "Bashing Hunger" campaign, will assist with regional effort to address food insecurities.
news

Rams recognize ten cancer fighters and survivors as Crucial Catch Captains

During the week leading up to the Rams "Crucial Catch" game vs. the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, team mascot Rampage & Chris Draft surprised ten cancer fighters & survivors at their homes to recognize them as Crucial Catch Captains.
news

Rams invite young adults housed by LA County Probation Department and Anti-Recidivism Coalition for SoFi Stadium tour and panel discussion

Earlier this week, the Rams hosted youth housed by the Los Angeles County Probation Department and Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) representatives for a tour of SoFi Stadium and a panel discussion in the Rams locker room.
news

The Power of Character: Rams continue 'Cleats for Character' program with assembly and surprise donation for football team in East LA

In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and leading up to the team's "Vamos Rams" game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the Rams hosted an assembly and donated cleats to the Roosevelt High School football team as part of the Cleats for Character program.
