San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream the NFC Championship

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

MATCHUP

The Rams return home to host the 49ers in the NFC Championship, seeking to advance to their second Super Bowl in four seasons. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 146th all-time meeting between the two teams but just the second-ever in the playoffs, with the 49ers leading the series 75-67-3. The 49ers won the last meeting 27-24 in overtime at SoFi Stadium in Week 18, and also won the last playoff meeting 30-3 in the 1989 NFC Championship game at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO

Predict the action during the Rams vs. 49ers game to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem!

For all rounds of the playoffs the Rams compete in, a top prize of $250,000 will be awarded to anyone who correctly predicts all questions.

For the NFC Championship game, the Top 10 scorers can win:

Single-game suit for a 2022 Rams game (1st place)

Pair of Rams season tickets for the 2022 season (2nd place)

Two Single Game Club Tickets for a 2022 Rams game (3rd place)

Private Tour of SoFi Stadium for four people (4th place)

$250 Rams Fan Shop gift card (5th place)

Exclusive discount to the Rams Fan Shop (6th-10th place)