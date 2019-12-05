Weddle a finalist for 2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Rams safety Eric Weddle has been named a finalist for this year's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Thursday. It is presented each year to an NFL player who "best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

This marks the second consecutive year Weddle is a finalist for the award, which was created in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr.

Each team selects a nominee for the award, then a panel comprised of NFL Legends Community members Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler trims the list of 32 nominees down to eight finalists. Those eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when current players begin voting today.

Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell, Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis, Sr., Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater, Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and 49ers tackle Joe Staley joined Weddle as the remaining candidates for this year's award.

Each team's players will submit a consensus vote from the eight finalists on their pick for the winner. However, just like with Pro Bowl voting, they cannot vote for their own teammate.