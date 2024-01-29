Where Are They Now? Former Rams linebacker Chris Chamberlain

It was meant to be.

In his University of Toledo bio, Chris Chamberlain said that the St. Louis Rams were his favorite NFL team. They became even more so after selecting the linebacker in the seventh round of the 2008 Draft.

Helping his cause with a standout senior season – a school record 165 tackles, third in the NCAA with 101 solo tackles, and named first-team All-Conference USA – Chamberlain was nevertheless humbled to have been chosen by the Rams.

"It was really kind of surreal to think that I was going to get a chance to fulfill a dream and have an opportunity to make an NFL roster," he said. "Throughout the process, that's really all that I wanted. Just a chance. So regardless of what happened, I wouldn't have any regrets and would have at least been given an opportunity.

"But then once they drafted me, that was solidified. I was just excited about the opportunity to go compete with some of the best players in the world."

One of two linebackers drafted by the Rams that year, Chamberlain tried to make his mark with the coaches during the rookie minicamp, and then continue to do so after the veterans reported.

"It's kind of an interesting dynamic. On one hand, you are teammates, but on the next hand, you are all competing for a limited number of jobs," Chamberlain said. "And so those guys really take on the more mentorship kind of role once you make the team and you get into the season. But initially, when there's like 100 guys, yeah, you're trying to be a good teammate, but at the same time you're trying to put yourself in a position to secure a roster spot."

A strong performance during the preseason, especially on special teams, helped Chamberlain secure that spot. And continuing to do that the following season under new head coach Steve Spagnuolo, led him to becoming a starter in 2010.

"Special teams is a way for young guys who aren't superstars and starters right away to be able to earn a roster spot and hang around. When you only have 53 guys (on the roster), you've got to be able to do more than one thing," Chamberlain said.

"And so special teams was my avenue to make the team and contribute while I continued to try to earn my way into the starting lineup. When that finally happened, it was one of those things where I kind of never really looked back. Once I got out there, I feel like I was productive and did really well.