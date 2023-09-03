Where Are They Now: Rams Legend Andy McCollum reminisces about his championship days in Horns

"We had a great group of guys pretty much every year that I was there. Obviously, playing was fun, but the thing I miss most is that camaraderie with the guys in the locker room. That teamwork and all that stuff that you work so hard to build. It's hard to find that kind of thing anywhere else."

A financial advisor for 12 years, the team McCollum's on now is Resource One Advisors LLC in St. Albans, Missouri. "I had an advisor when I was playing and he did a great job, but he was a one-man-show," McCollum said. "What we do here is a little bit different than that. We have a team approach and that fits in well with my background of being on a team for my whole life. I enjoy the team aspect that we have and growing our team here. And then also just being able to help families prepare and save money.

"And since I retired, I've been coaching my kids through the youth program. And now I volunteer coach the O-line at Eureka High School. I really enjoy that, too. It's another way to give back and try to make a positive influence on the younger kids like my coaches did for me."

Making their home in Eureka, McCollum and his wife, Christine, have five children.

Drew, who is a Marine officer stationed in Twentynine Palms, CA. He and his wife, Maddie, recently became parents of twins: Jedd and MaClayne; Jake, who is a senior at Truman State, where he's on the football team. He also works at Resource One Advisors; Avery and Lilly, who are college freshman. Avery at Central Christian College of Kansas and Lilly at Missouri Baptist. They're both going to be on their school's wrestling teams; Hannah, who is a senior; and Noah, who is a freshman at Eureka High School.

And what's the best thing about being Andy McCollum today?