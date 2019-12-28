Woods, Robey-Coleman, Matthews reflect on Coliseum memories as college and pro athletes

"That was a great moment," Robey-Coleman said. "He (Luck) actually gave me a handshake after that pick six."

Robey-Coleman has developed a routine from playing at the Coliseum so much as a college and professional athlete, so it will "definitely" be an adjustment for him when the Rams begin playing their home games at SoFi Stadium next season.

"The way I arrive to the stadium, I knew the security people there as well when I was in college," he said. "The way you enter and leave, all of that is going to be different. I was real familiar with that. When they told me we still play at the Coliseum (when I signed with them), I was like, 'Oh, that's nothing.' I knew the traffic route. I knew how to beat traffic and everything like that, but now I might have to find a new strategy."

CLAY MATTHEWS

Playing at the Coliseum is a generational thing for Matthews, who was the fourth member of his family to play football at USC.

His father, Clay Jr., was a four-year letterman (1974-77) at Southern California before playing linebacker in the NFL for 19 seasons with the Cleveland Browns (1978-93) and the Atlanta Falcons (1994-96). His uncle, Bruce, was a 3-year (1980-82) letterman offensive guard who earned All-American honors in 1982 and then played with the NFL's Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1983 to 2001. His brother, Kyle, lettered at safety on the Trojans' 2003 national championship team.

A one-time walk-on who earned a scholarship in the fall of 2006, Clay went on to earn second-team All-Pac-10 honors and honorable mention All-America honors from Pro Football Weekly during his senior year in 2008 – his only season as a starter. In addition to playing 19 games at the Coliseum in college, he also played in four straight Rose Bowls from 2005-08.

Given the family ties, it's not surprising the stadium's past is what resonates the most with him.

"There's been a lot of history for the Coliseum stemming back from, when the Rams first started playing there, and then obviously the Trojans playing there for many, many years, and then with the history of just the Coliseum in general, with the Olympics and everything, that's every sporting event or concert or motocross," Clay said. "Hopefully we can have a nice end up with a win for the fans and for the city of L.A."

Clay signed with the Rams as a free agent this summer after spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers, though he had played at the Coliseum as a pro before coming to Los Angeles. A return last year with the Packers in Week 8 preceded his six games played at the Coliseum as a Ram this season.

Like Woods, his most cherished memories come from his time in college and the pros.

"Playing in the Coliseum, you just got accustomed to the bright lights and selling out at the time (with) 92,000 (fans) when we had the No. 1 team in the nation," Clay said. "It was probably most fun to come back when I was playing with Green Bay last year because I hadn't been there in 10 years without a franchise in LA. But to go back there, I just remember it being so much bigger, it was all put in perspective. It was fun to be back in Southern California playing. Fortunately for me, a few months later I was playing for the Rams and having my home games at the Coliseum."

Closing out the season where it all began makes this weekend's Coliseum finale special for Matthews.