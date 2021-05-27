10 Observations from the Rams' May 27 OTA session

The Rams' organized team activity session on Thursday, May 27, was open to the media. Here are staff writer Stu Jackson's 10 observations from it:

1) The preliminary first-team offensive line had Austin Corbett at center and Bobby Evans at right guard. Corbett was the team's starting right guard last year, while Evans was a reserve offensive tackle. Rams head coach Sean McVay went into detail about both players' fits at their respective positions during his video conference with reporters after the session, and the common elements to both were that they had the athleticism and football IQ to be able to slide over into those spots.

McVay also noted Corbett played along the interior at both right guard and left guard, which helps with the transition, as well as the fact that he played "200-plus snaps" at center for his former team, the Browns, during the preseason two years ago. As for Evans, McVay said his quickness will allow him to kick inside and play guard, in addition to that athleticism.

2) Speaking of the center position, the rotation consisted of Corbett, Coleman Shelton and Brian Allen, aligning with what McVay mentioned after the draft in terms of the internal candidates for replacing Austin Blythe.

2) Rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell was getting reps with the punt returners, confirming what he told reporters yesterday. Atwell had limited experience with it in college with just four – all during his 2019 sophomore season – but that was primarily because defensive back Rodjay Burn and running back Hassan Hall handled those duties. Hall was an All-ACC Second Team selection as an all-purpose player and Third Team selection as a specialist in 2019. As shown by his wide receiver film and 4.32-second 40-yard dash at Louisville's pro day, Atwell's speed makes him an attractive option as new Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis continues to evaluate the position. One of those four punt returns in college went for 50 yards, for what it's worth.

3) Taylor Rapp had a couple of pass breakups during team drills, the first of which was a near-interception. The other came during redzone work on a Matthew Stafford pass intended for Mundt. It was nice seeing him active and those instincts on display again after being limited to nine games due to injury last season.