Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Raiders

Aug 19, 2021 at 01:32 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams held their second and final joint practice with the Raiders on Thursday, a shorter session that saw a crisper performance by Los Angeles' offense.

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the session.

1) Offense looks sharper: Los Angeles' offense had a much better day against Las Vegas' defense in the second joint practice, with quarterback Matthew Stafford connecting with wide receiver Cooper Kupp a couple of times over the middle and wide receiver Van Jefferson on a deep ball down the right sideline during 11-on-11 work. In 7-on-7 drills, quarterback John Wolford found tight end Johnny Mundt over the middle for a touchdown.

2) Speaking of Jefferson's catch: Stafford and Jefferson have connected on deep passes before in training camp, so it was a familiar sight seeing Jefferson use great ball tracking to make the over-the-shoulder catch he had on Thursday.

3) The Kupp connection: One of those catches over the middle included a one-handed grab, then Kupp heading to the endzone for the touchdown.

4) Another Taylor Rapp pass breakup: This time, the third-year safety deflected a pass by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr near the line of scrimmage with both hands.

5) Burst from Xavier Jones: The second-year running back showed nice agility after the catch on a short pass from Stafford, making a evading a couple defenders then cutting upfield.

6) Bringing the "thud": LB Troy Reeder delivered as physical a hit as a defender could while keeping the other player on their feet during 7-on-7 drills, drilling a Raiders wide receiver to force an incomplete pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota.

7) Tight window: One of Stafford's other impressive passes in Thursday's joint practice came via threading the needle past the outstretched hand of a defender for a completion to Kupp, delivered with velocity before the defender could deflect the pass.

8) Almost: Wolford nearly found tight end Jacob Harris for a touchdown during 7-on-7 work. Harris was in good position, but Wolford just overthrew him.

9) Rest day for defensive lineman Aaron Donald: The three-time defensive player of the year was an observer rather than a participant on Thursday, receiving a veteran rest day.

10) Practice wraps up early after skirmish: A fight during special teams drills sent the Raiders to their buses to depart the facility, while the Rams finished special teams drills with their own offense going against their own defense. However, "there was a lot of good work we were getting in" despite practice ending early, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald share takeaways from second joint practice with Raiders

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald had to say after Thursday's joint practice with the Raiders, including their thoughts on how both of this week's practices with Las Vegas went. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford share takeaways from first joint practice with Raiders

What Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford had to say after Wednesday's joint practice with the Raiders, including their thoughts on Stafford's performance and how the day as a whole went. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Raiders

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Los Angeles Rams' first joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders. 
news

Ernest Jones gets taste of defensive signal-caller role in preseason

Rams rookie linebacker Ernest Jones was given a big responsibility in their preseason opener. 
news

Rams roster at 85 players

The Rams' roster currently stands at 85 players following roster reductions made Monday. 
news

First Look: Rams wrap up preseason home slate hosting Raiders

An early preview of Saturday's preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris share final takeaways from preseason opener, look ahead to joint practices with Raiders

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris had to say about the performances of their respective units in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers, and what they'll look to accomplish in joint practices with the Raiders later this week. 
news

McVay: Leonard Floyd exits practice with ankle injury "but it seems like it's good"; Trishton Jackson dealing with knee injury from Chargers game

Injury updates from Rams head coach Sean McVay following Monday's practice on outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and wide receiver Trishton jackson ahead of joint practices and a preseason game with the Raiders later this week. 
news

Justin Lawler's preseason performance vs. Chargers an emotional moment for him

Reflecting on what he's been through injury-wise over the last two years, outside linebacker Justin Lawler's performance against the Chargers meant a lot to him. 
news

Bryce Perkins makes most of return to live game action

Making his long-awaited return to live game action, Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins capitalized on his opportunities in Saturday night's preseason game against the Chargers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Justin Lawler, Bryce Perkins, Tutu Atwell and Ernest Jones react to preseason opener vs. Chargers

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Justin Lawler, quarterback Bryce Perkins, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and linebacker Ernest Jones had to say about players' individual performances and more after Saturday night's preseason-opener loss to the Chargers. 
Advertising