10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Raiders

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams held their second and final joint practice with the Raiders on Thursday, a shorter session that saw a crisper performance by Los Angeles' offense.

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the session.

1) Offense looks sharper: Los Angeles' offense had a much better day against Las Vegas' defense in the second joint practice, with quarterback Matthew Stafford connecting with wide receiver Cooper Kupp a couple of times over the middle and wide receiver Van Jefferson on a deep ball down the right sideline during 11-on-11 work. In 7-on-7 drills, quarterback John Wolford found tight end Johnny Mundt over the middle for a touchdown.

2) Speaking of Jefferson's catch: Stafford and Jefferson have connected on deep passes before in training camp, so it was a familiar sight seeing Jefferson use great ball tracking to make the over-the-shoulder catch he had on Thursday.

3) The Kupp connection: One of those catches over the middle included a one-handed grab, then Kupp heading to the endzone for the touchdown.

4) Another Taylor Rapp pass breakup: This time, the third-year safety deflected a pass by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr near the line of scrimmage with both hands.

5) Burst from Xavier Jones: The second-year running back showed nice agility after the catch on a short pass from Stafford, making a evading a couple defenders then cutting upfield.

6) Bringing the "thud": LB Troy Reeder delivered as physical a hit as a defender could while keeping the other player on their feet during 7-on-7 drills, drilling a Raiders wide receiver to force an incomplete pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota.

7) Tight window: One of Stafford's other impressive passes in Thursday's joint practice came via threading the needle past the outstretched hand of a defender for a completion to Kupp, delivered with velocity before the defender could deflect the pass.

8) Almost: Wolford nearly found tight end Jacob Harris for a touchdown during 7-on-7 work. Harris was in good position, but Wolford just overthrew him.

9) Rest day for defensive lineman Aaron Donald: The three-time defensive player of the year was an observer rather than a participant on Thursday, receiving a veteran rest day.