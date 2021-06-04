Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2021 Opponent Breakdown: Green Bay Packers

Jun 04, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Continuing our series of offseason breakdowns following the 2021 schedule release, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 12 road opponent, the Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field, Nov. 28, 1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

2020

The Packers began the season with a four-game win streak before falling to the Buccaneers 38-10 in Tampa coming out of their Week 5 bye. However, that Week 6 blowout road loss would not derail the rest of the Packers' season. They went 9-2 the rest of the way – the two losses were by six to the Vikings and by three to the Colts in overtime in Indianapolis – and entered the playoffs as one of the NFL's hottest teams.

However, much like Year 1 of the Matt LaFleur era, Year 2 saw their playoff run end with a loss in the NFC Championship game, one win shy of reaching the Super Bowl.

While Green Bay came up short of accomplishing its ultimate goal, it did finish with the league's No. 1 scoring offense (31.8 points per game). Quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the third NFL MVP award of his career; wide receiver Davante Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns (18), tied with the Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins for second in receptions (115), and finished fifth in receiving yards (1,374). On defense, outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith's 12.5 sacks tied with the Panthers' Hasson Reddick for fourth-most in the NFL last year.

Changes

After finishing with the No. 9 total defense and No. 13 scoring defense, the Packers chose not to renew defensive coordinator Mike Pettine's contract, according to multiple reports. Pettine, who had held the position since 2018, was replaced by former Rams linebackers coach Joe Barry.

Green Bay also dismissed its special teams coordinator, Shawn Mennenga, at the end of its season, finding his replacement internally by promoting Maurice Drayton. Drayton spent the previous three seasons as the Packers' assistant special teams coach.

Other than re-signing running back Aaron Jones to a four-year deal and adding Blake Bortles to the quarterback room, it has been an uneventful free agency so far for Green Bay.

While the Packers used their first-round pick (No. 29 overall) in this year's draft on Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes, the overall makeup of their nine-man class leaned toward the other side of the ball 5-4. After Stokes, they used their next three choices addressing the offense with Ohio State center Josh Myers (No. 62 overall), Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers (No. 85 overall) and Mississippi offensive guard Royce Newman.

Head coach

LaFleur enters his third season as head coach of the Packers, compiling a 26-6 regular season record through his first two years with the franchise. Green Bay qualified for the playoffs in each of those first two seasons, reaching the NFC Championship both times.

What to watch for

Rams defense vs. whoever starts at quarterback for the Packers

Unresolved quarterback situation, Part IV.

Again, it's based on where things stand in the offseason – things can change between now and the start of the regular season. Yet, as of right now, the uncertainty surrounding Rodgers' future with the Packers gives the Rams four teams with an uncertain quarterback situation, following the Bears (Week 1), Texans (Week 8) and 49ers (Weeks 10 and 18).

If Rodgers resolves his differences with Green Bay and returns, then Los Angeles' defense is preparing for the reigning NFL MVP and someone who tossed a league- and career-high 48 touchdown passes. That alone speaks for itself.

On the flip side, if Rodgers and the Packers move on from one another, the Rams presumably would be preparing for Jordan Love, the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft whom the Packers traded up to acquire but has yet to appear in an NFL game. Even if Love hypothetically had 11 games under his belt, he's still a first-year starter with relatively limited experience.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Johnny Hekker and Matt Gay talk initial impressions of 2021 special teams

Key quotes and notes from Rams punter Johnny Hekker and kicker Matt Gay's Thursday virtual media sessions. 
news

2021 Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 10 road opponent and Week 18 home opponent, the San Francisco 49ers.
news

From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks deep wide receiver room, A'Shawn Robinson talks offseason routine

Key quotes and notes from Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson's Wednesday virtual media sessions.
news

Where are They Now? Doug Smith

From an undrafted free agent to a 6-time Pro Bowler, former Rams legend Doug Smith reminisces about the thrill he got from playing at the LA Memorial Coliseum.  
news

From the Podium: Andrew Whitworth and Sebastian Joseph-Day talk maximizing OTAs

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day's virtual media sessions following Tuesday's organized team activity. 
news

2021 Opponent Breakdown: Houston Texans

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 8 road opponent, the Houston Texans. 
news

Right balance of humility, confidence helps Matthew Stafford quickly establish himself as a Rams leader

Matthew Stafford's ability to juggle being confident and humble has formed a strong first impression during early on-field work with his new Rams teammates. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Cam Akers talk benefits and goals of OTAs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and running back Cam Akers' Thursday virtual media sessions. 
news

10 Observations from the Rams' May 27 OTA session

The Rams' OTA session on Thursday was open to the media. Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 observations from it. 
news

From the Podium: Tutu Atwell and Ernest Jones on getting acclimated to the Rams and NFL

Key quotes and notes from Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell and linebacker Ernest Jones' Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

2021 Opponent Breakdown: Detroit Lions

Our 2021 offseason opponent breakdown series continues with an examination of the Rams' Week 7 home opponent, the Detroit Lions. 
Advertising