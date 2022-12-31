2022: A truly unforgettable year for the Rams

L.A. used their "Love of the Game" to usher Tom Brady into retirement, only to see him return for one more heartbreaking comeback; Beckham rose to the cusp of Super Bowl MVP stardom, only to crumple to the turf; the Rams avenged that Week 18 loss to the Niners on their way to a World Championship, only to be swept by their bitter rival again in the 2022 regular season.

From the confetti falling on that second Sunday in February to the parade culminating at the LA Memorial Coliseum, from the ring ceremony to the banner unveiling, from the opening night defeat to the first losing season in the Sean McVay era.

We were there for it all, together.