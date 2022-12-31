Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2022: A truly unforgettable year for the Rams

Dec 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

Happy New Year, everyone. And thanks for joining us for the most eventful calendar year in Los Angeles Rams franchise history.

Those 12 months began in Baltimore with a comeback courtesy of two signature Odell Beckham, Jr. receptions.

The following Sunday saw a 17-0 lead evaporate in an overtime loss to San Francisco in the regular season finale – a defeat that felt fateful, and proved to be so, but in all the best ways.

Little did we know then the extent to which those highs and lows would define our year.

L.A. used their "Love of the Game" to usher Tom Brady into retirement, only to see him return for one more heartbreaking comeback; Beckham rose to the cusp of Super Bowl MVP stardom, only to crumple to the turf; the Rams avenged that Week 18 loss to the Niners on their way to a World Championship, only to be swept by their bitter rival again in the 2022 regular season.

From the confetti falling on that second Sunday in February to the parade culminating at the LA Memorial Coliseum, from the ring ceremony to the banner unveiling, from the opening night defeat to the first losing season in the Sean McVay era.

We were there for it all, together.

Where were you when the Triple Crown winner, Cooper Kupp, reeled in the goal line fade to cap a 15-play, 79-yard game-winning drive against the Bengals?

For the rest of our years, when someone mentions "98 yards with 1:45 and no timeouts," we'll reminisce over running the Raiders out of the Rams House – and how the quarterback did it on all of two sleeps.

We witnessed Matthew Stafford's first playoff win on a Wild Card Monday Night. And this fall, we watched as he gave way to John Wolford, and then Bryce Perkins, and finally Baker Mayfield.

The real ones might even recall each starting offensive line combination along the way.

From Aaron Donald's walk-off pressures in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl LVI to the season in which the greatest to ever do it finally succumbed to injury.

We were there for it all, together. And it was all in 2022.

