2022 NFL Free Agency: Best available at Rams' positions of need, according to experts, as of March 31

Linebacker

1) Bobby Wagner – No. 5 free agent available on NFL.com Top 101, No. 3 on PFF Top 100 best available

Last season offered a glimpse of what one All-Decade talent paired with defensive lineman Aaron Donald could do, so why not go for another? The 31-year-old Wagner has been named to eight Pro Bowls, is a six-time First-Team All-Pro and the NFL's active leader in total tackles (1,383), and could serve as a valuable veteran mentor to second-year linebacker Ernest Jones. Plus, it's already been established that the Rams have interest in him.

UPDATE March 31, 12:18 pm: Wagner and the Rams have agreed to terms on a five-year contract. Read more here.

2) Jadeveon Clowney – No. 6 (NFL.com), No. 2 (PFF)

The Rams have some options internally to address Von Miller's departure – Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis and Chris Garrett – but if they decide to look outside their roster, Clowney could be an option. The 29-year-old edge defender had nine sacks in 14 games with the Browns last season, his most in a single season since 2018.

3) Melvin Ingram III – No. 8 (NFL.com), No. 8 (PFF)

Ingram recorded one sack in six games with the Steelers before being traded to the Chiefs, where he posted two sacks in 12 games between the regular season and the playoffs. Including his nine seasons with the Chargers, the 32-year-old edge defender has 385 total tackles, 51 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and 29 pass breakups through 10 seasons.

Cornerback

1) Stephon Gilmore – No. 3 (NFL.com), No. 3 (PFF) (pictured above)

Similar to edge, the Rams could look for Darious Williams' replacement on their own roster. Should they choose to do so externally, they could look to the 31-year-old Gilmore. Although he did not play until getting traded from the Patriots to the Panthers, he still managed to record two interceptions, three pass breakups and 16 total tackles in eight games before being sidelined by a groin injury.

2) Bryce Callahan – No. 18 (NFL.com), No. 22 (PFF)

If Los Angeles seeks a near 1-to-1 replacement for Williams, the 30-year-old Callahan could fit the bill. Though a knee injury and time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list limited Callahan to 11 games (six starts), he still produced 29 total tackles and four pass breakups last season. At 5-foot-9 and 188 pounds, he has a similar frame to the 5-9, 187-pound Williams. He also offers some versatility, having also spent time playing outside corner in 2020, per PFF, which would be helpful given how important Williams' positional flexibility was in the way the Rams deployed defensive back Jalen Ramsey last season.

3) Kevin King – No. 26 (NFL.com), unranked (PFF)